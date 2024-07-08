Dan | Salty Seadog | Gunnar Tore

Strangled by Seaweed Snares in the battle of July 8th/ HM Bill/ Atlantis Rising while fighting drowned.
. the Henchman stepped up to avenge his mate!

embedded image


A picture is worth a thousand words. Tore was at 1 hp when he rolled this defense against The Drowned:

embedded image
embedded image

July 8th/ GM Charlotte / Underwater Adventure

July 8th/ HM Bill/ Atlantis Rising

