Dan | Salty Seadog | Gunnar Tore
Strangled by Seaweed Snares in the battle of July 8th/ HM Bill/ Atlantis Rising while fighting drowned.
. the Henchman stepped up to avenge his mate!
A picture is worth a thousand words. Tore was at 1 hp when he rolled this defense against The Drowned:
TDC Season
Character Events
Winter 1715
Spring 1715
Summer 1715
Fall 1715
Winter 1716
Spring 1716
July 8th/ GM Charlotte / Underwater Adventure
Summer 1716
Fall 1716
Winter 1717
Spring 1717
Summer 1717
Fall 1717
Winter 1718
Spring 1718
Summer 1718
Fall 1718
Winter 1719