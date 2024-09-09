September 1st/ HM Charlotte / Sylphia’s Solace
  • The party follow a lead provided by Maddy Jeffries on finding the next Nymph, Sylphia in Wai'tu Kubuli (Dominica)

  • On the way, the ships fight undead merfolk while avoiding the jaws of a colossus from the deep.

  • At Wai'tu Kubuli (Dominica), the crew are met with skepticism from the native villagers of the isle and are amazed that there are no scourge around

  • The leader of Wai'tu Kubuli (Dominica) explained that a barrier of energy keeps the undead away, but a skeleton galleon is camping just beyond it trying to harm folk as they leave

  • The crew destroy the Skelton galleon

  • The tribal leader reveals herself to be Sylphia and responsible for the barrier

  • Teo | Tom Bottrill convinces Sylphia to help the Brethren close the abyss and stop the apocalypse, giving him a token of her loyalty