The party follow a lead provided by Maddy Jeffries on finding the next Nymph, Sylphia in Wai'tu Kubuli (Dominica)

On the way, the ships fight undead merfolk while avoiding the jaws of a colossus from the deep.

At Wai'tu Kubuli (Dominica), the crew are met with skepticism from the native villagers of the isle and are amazed that there are no scourge around

The leader of Wai'tu Kubuli (Dominica) explained that a barrier of energy keeps the undead away, but a skeleton galleon is camping just beyond it trying to harm folk as they leave

The crew destroy the Skelton galleon

The tribal leader reveals herself to be Sylphia and responsible for the barrier