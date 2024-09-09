Crew:
Ships:
Locations
NPCs
Summary:
Following a lead found by Teo | Tom Bottrill, crew head to Trinidad to find Gnorma, the earth nymph
Crew have ominously quiet journey
Crew arrive at Trinidad and explore (hex crawl) after pummelling at Spanish explorers camping on beach with ship cannons
Crew battle with haunted quicksand, mud with seemingly magical properties and onyx obelisks that turn on and off the island’s curse
Crew find pirate frigate belonging to Sam Bellamy marooned in the middle of the jungle. They explore it and find a half-alive skeleton of Sam Bellamy being taken care of by the The Witch of Wellfleet
The crew realise the The Witch of Wellfleet is the third nymph Gnorma. Gnorma refuses to help them, stating that the world isn’t worth surviving without Sam Bellamy. The crew convince her otherwise, with a strong speech about hope by KiMica | Michelle Ramillon.
Groble | Anne "The Governess" Plumpton then sacrifices her Charon’s Obol to help The Witch of Wellfleet bring Sam Bellamy back to life. Calling on her friendship with the ferryman and combining it with The Witch of Wellfleet’s power, Groble | Anne "The Governess" Plumpton brings Sam Bellamy back to life.
The crew, along with Sam Bellamy and The Witch of Wellfleet return to Tortuga