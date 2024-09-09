Summary:

Following a lead found by Teo | Tom Bottrill, crew head to Trinidad to find Gnorma, the earth nymph

Crew have ominously quiet journey

Crew arrive at Trinidad and explore (hex crawl) after pummelling at Spanish explorers camping on beach with ship cannons

Crew battle with haunted quicksand, mud with seemingly magical properties and onyx obelisks that turn on and off the island’s curse

Crew find pirate frigate belonging to Sam Bellamy marooned in the middle of the jungle. They explore it and find a half-alive skeleton of Sam Bellamy being taken care of by the The Witch of Wellfleet

The crew realise the The Witch of Wellfleet is the third nymph Gnorma. Gnorma refuses to help them, stating that the world isn’t worth surviving without Sam Bellamy. The crew convince her otherwise, with a strong speech about hope by KiMica | Michelle Ramillon.