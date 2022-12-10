I. Acts as Sam Bellamy’s right hand during his campaign to be elected as Governor of Nassau

II. Resurrects Sam Bellamy into a skeleton after he dies during the Battle of Nassau and takes him to hide in Monserat.

III. Pirates in search of the four Nymphs of Creation find Witch and Sam Bellamy and discover she is Gnorma, the nymph of earth. The brethren convince her to join her sisters in completing the ritual by resurrecting Sam Bellamy

IV. In the end, Witch completes the ritual with the other nymphs and closes the abyss. She is transformed into a statue and the Caribbean is consumed by a great tsunami.