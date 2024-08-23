Crew:
Ships:
Locations
NPCs
Events:
Crew target Maria Xarra’s ship Smog Alado as Spaniard’s flee Havana
During naval combat, crew destroy its accompanying sloop The Santa Maria, with Bill | Capable Captain | Scurvy Rodger rescuing and recruiting the enemy sailors
Montbars’s frigate The Freedom Fighter arrives to also attack Smog Alado but is dissuaded by Postal | Legendary Pirate | Casey Withers as captain of the Coral Chaos (Frigate)
Smog Alado surrenders when down to 6HP, Postal | Legendary Pirate | Casey Withersand Zero | Tomas ‘Tuerto’ Ticando offer amnesty to anyone who wishes to stay for the brethren and allows those who do not to leave via dinghies. Most of the crew decide to stay. They also order for the captain, Maria Xarra, to be detained awaiting questioning
Postal | Legendary Pirate | Casey Withershas a captain’s parley with Montbars of the The Unchained, forging an alliance by allowing Montbars to kill Maria Xarra. In return Montbars allows the Coral Chaos (Frigate) to dock in Petit-Goave with a discount on repairs and upgrades.
Zero | Tomas ‘Tuerto’ Ticando becomes captain of the Smog Alado renaming it to the Smug Alado.
On board, they seize control of the cargo - livestock, rum, lumber and a golden relic worth 10k silver.
Zero | Tomas ‘Tuerto’ Ticando uses a monkey’s paw to wish for a fully upgraded sloop