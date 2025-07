Vessel Name Smog Alado was The Sharpened Sword Type Frigate Captain Zero | Tomas ‘Tuerto’ Ticando Current HP 60/60 Cargo Slot 1 Cargo Slot 2 Cargo Slot 3 Cargo Slot 4 Upgrades

Ship's Log

Took part in the Battle of Guadeloupe on Halloween 1715. Then sailed back to Havana, part of the way with the The Kings Hand

September 5th/HM Groble/ The Armada of Bones - Sunk in battle against the Armada of Bones