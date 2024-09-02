The crews gathered before the brethern and were informed by Hornigold that if the fort had been repaired that they wouldn't be in this mess, and he'd be damned if he was going to Davy Jones with his pockets full of silver.

The Brethern had placed bountied on the Armada of Bones - 500s for a sloop 1000s for anything up to a Brigantine, 2000s for anything up to a Frigate and 5000s if they could sink the Man-o-War

The ships set off with a song in the heart. A small fleet of ships greeted them when they arrived and thanks to much devils luck the 3 ships were able to make quick work of the sloops and avoid the majority of the returned fire.

La Caotica II joined the fray after making a wrong turn on the way to the battle. The skeleton reinforcements were slow to arrive and the battle turned in the pirates favour.

Suddenly waves of skeleton ships began to emerge from the mist and would soon out number the pirates. However some quick thinking from Charlotte | Legendary Pirate | Callirhoe brought a change in the wind direction, keeping the ships in irons and slowing down the larger and more dangerous vessels.

More reinforcements continued to arrive while the pirates picked off the smaller ships and began to claim some of the larger vessels. However the Smog Alado drew the ire of the fleet and its luck began to run out is it with hit with several volleys of cannon fire.

As the Man-o-War made its presence known the pirates, having sunk 5 sloops, a frigate, a galleon and a fluyte, thought it was time to head to safer waters. The Kingston lead the retreat closely followed by the Soggy Squid who continued to be peppered by shots from the pursuing undead.

The heavily damaged Smog Alado decided to flee to the east, the Caotica II positioning itself in between the Smog and the pursuing undead and taking damage itself. However unknown to the Smog it's course would bring it right into the path of The Grave's Embrace a Ghostly Ship of the Line.

Try as it might the Smog could not evade the ghostly cannons and was sunk beneath heavy cannon fire, but not before Tomas abandonded ship on a dinghy and began to make his way towards the Caotica II.

The Ghost ship had other ideas though and sank the dinghy with concentrated small arms fire. The Caotica II had one chance to pull Tomas from the ocean.... and failed. A second attempt was not possible as the Caotica was now the sole target for 8 undead ships. With a parting volley of broadsides the Caotica II sailed home leaving Tomas clinging to wreck of his dinghy.

The Grave's Embrace pulled alongside Tomas and lowered a stool to the water. The Captain offered him a choice "Come aboard or we can leave you as food for the sharks". Tomas climbed onto the stoll and was pulled up onto the deck of the Ghost Ship. His fate remains unknown.

