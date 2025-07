Vessel Name The Kings Hand Type Ship of the Line Captain (DEAD)Commodore Howard Humphries Current HP 95 Cargo Slot 1 Cargo Slot 2 Cargo Slot 3 Cargo Slot 4 Upgrades

Ship's Log

June 24th/GM Andy/Crash the Masquerade

Took part in the Battle of Guadeloupe on Halloween 1715 and sunk the Queen Anne's Revenge.

Then sailed to Port Royal, part of the way with the Smog Alado