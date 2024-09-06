Brute

Player Writeup

Before taking to a life on the seas, Hela Garcia was a known blacksmith. Due to a workplace incident taking her hand, and no work to be had during tough times for a blacksmith with a single hand, she turned to the lucrative trade of piracy. Something she’d grew up hearing tales of, and with a new view on life, wanted to see for herself. Especially with the world ending.

Sailing amongst the Wretched, Hela bore witness to the great powers held by True Believers in the cause. Unfortunately, she struggled to prove herself worthy to them many times. During one such adventure, skinning a kraken for the great ritual, she was devoured by all manner of feral seabird.

Brought back by the Great Prophet Tempus as a zombie, finally proving her use during a raid upon a Spanish Fort to rescue Bloody Vane - mincing inquisition soldiers with her harpoon and devouring their brains before of their brethren.

Died with the sealing of the abyss, cutting her undying connection to the netherworld along with Awilix when she was sent back. Crumbled within the temple after many unsuccessful attempts to push Casey Withers into the portal slurry during the chaos.

LEVEL 4 Brute with a hook for a hand. A tavern boxer carrying their trusted weapon, a whaler harpoon

A Zombie, after being brought back from the dead in the Sprint of '18

SPRING 1718 - September 5th/HM Jason D/The Kraken Art Project

SUMMER 1718 - September 9th/ HM Jason D/ Rescue Bloody Vane (again)