Sessions appeared in:

Story

I: Serves Blackbeard, governor of Nassau as loyal quarter master

II: Dies after the Halloween Masquerade when allied imperial forces sink the Queen Anne’s Revenge

III: Is resurrected by undead Blackbeard

IV: Runs for governor of Nassau on behalf of Blackbeard, threatening pirates with death if they vote against him

V: Attempts to assassinate Groble | Anne "The Governess" Plumpton after her acceptance speech, but is dragged to the Locker by Charon, summoned by Anne.