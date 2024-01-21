Ceasar
Sessions appeared in:
Story
I: Serves Blackbeard, governor of Nassau as loyal quarter master
II: Dies after the Halloween Masquerade when allied imperial forces sink the Queen Anne’s Revenge
III: Is resurrected by undead Blackbeard
IV: Runs for governor of Nassau on behalf of Blackbeard, threatening pirates with death if they vote against him
V: Attempts to assassinate Groble | Anne "The Governess" Plumpton after her acceptance speech, but is dragged to the Locker by Charon, summoned by Anne.