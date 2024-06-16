Crew:
Locations
NPCs
Items
Summary:
The Guillotine (Brigantine) flying the black flag sails up next to The Forgotten Darling (Sloop)
Scurvy Blanc raises the Spanish Flag and boards looking for "The Horn" (Horn of Poseidon)
Spite was killed in the battle, but saved by Devil's Luck.
Redbush | Bart "Bones" Bernard kills 1, Thos | Salvador "Spite" Santon kills 1, Gurtaj | Marja "Hook" Pepir kills Scurvy Blanc with a blackpowder shot to the face
Capt Gurtaj | Marja "Hook" Pepir takes over The Guillotine (Brigantine) and the crew votes Redbush | Bart "Bones" Bernard as the new captain of The Forgotten Darling (Sloop)
The crew of The Guillotine (Brigantine) explain they were free men of the republic but were captured by Governor Torres while looting the treasure fleet and forced into service of Viceroyalty of New Spain
The new crew shows a map of Havana, specifically where:
1) Blackpowder is temporarily stored before loading onto Galleons
2) 30 pirate prisoners are being held
3) A low security vault (There are many vaults but it would be a fools errand to approach those)
4) Gov. Torres' Estate
5) The stables
Havana was celebrating the Festival of Miguel the Headless Chicken, allowing easy entry into the city.
Events:
Set fire to the gunpoweder staging area as a distraction.
Infiltrate the prison, rescued 10 pirates
Released all but the saddled horses which were used to ride back to the ships. Spanish soldiers fired on them in pursuit through the city and as they exited the city, killing two freed prisoners and two from the crew, however the last devil's lucks were used to save their lives.
LOOT:
The Guillotine (Brigantine) and liberated crew
Capt Scurvy Blanc - Greatsword, captain's leather cloak, 200s
Each prisoner (8 survived) gives 100 silver as thanks = 800 silver
A figurine of warding (600sp) test spirit DR12 1 undead per combat will become non-combative. (sold)
Friendly Undead Bird found by Thos | Salvador "Spite" Santon in the Stables
Unresolved:
Untouched vault in Havana
Governor Torres estate not explored
Many pirate prisoners are still being held captive