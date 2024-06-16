Crew:

Locations

NPCs

Items

Summary:

The Guillotine (Brigantine) flying the black flag sails up next to The Forgotten Darling (Sloop)

Scurvy Blanc raises the Spanish Flag and boards looking for "The Horn" (Horn of Poseidon)

Spite was killed in the battle, but saved by Devil's Luck.

Redbush | Bart "Bones" Bernard kills 1, Thos | Salvador "Spite" Santon kills 1, Gurtaj | Marja "Hook" Pepir kills Scurvy Blanc with a blackpowder shot to the face

Capt Gurtaj | Marja "Hook" Pepir takes over The Guillotine (Brigantine) and the crew votes Redbush | Bart "Bones" Bernard as the new captain of The Forgotten Darling (Sloop)



The crew of The Guillotine (Brigantine) explain they were free men of the republic but were captured by Governor Torres while looting the treasure fleet and forced into service of Viceroyalty of New Spain



The new crew shows a map of Havana, specifically where:

1) Blackpowder is temporarily stored before loading onto Galleons

2) 30 pirate prisoners are being held

3) A low security vault (There are many vaults but it would be a fools errand to approach those)

4) Gov. Torres' Estate

5) The stables



Havana was celebrating the Festival of Miguel the Headless Chicken, allowing easy entry into the city.





Events:

Set fire to the gunpoweder staging area as a distraction.

Infiltrate the prison, rescued 10 pirates

Released all but the saddled horses which were used to ride back to the ships. Spanish soldiers fired on them in pursuit through the city and as they exited the city, killing two freed prisoners and two from the crew, however the last devil's lucks were used to save their lives.



LOOT:

The Guillotine (Brigantine) and liberated crew

Capt Scurvy Blanc - Greatsword, captain's leather cloak, 200s

Each prisoner (8 survived) gives 100 silver as thanks = 800 silver

A figurine of warding (600sp) test spirit DR12 1 undead per combat will become non-combative. (sold)

Friendly Undead Bird found by Thos | Salvador "Spite" Santon in the Stables

Unresolved:

Untouched vault in Havana

Governor Torres estate not explored

Many pirate prisoners are still being held captive



