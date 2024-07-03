Swashbuckler

Izzy Mans was a brave follower of Blackbeard.

After being pulled out of Guadalupe harbor with one leg, the Queen Anne's Revenge destroyed and Blackbeard dead, he went on "one last mission" to avenge his mate.

"Blackbeard lives!" covered in gore, he charged through his enemies' cleaved corpses to fight in front of his two captains. He was promptly torn apart by zombies (started with 2hp, took 8 damage).

