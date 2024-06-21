Sorcerer

Quartermaster of The Perro-Hueso serving under Dirty J

Diego the Dire is a Puerto Rican born pirate and Dirty j's top man. Diego refers to Dirty j as "El Tiburon de Arrecife(the reef shark), and we the crew are his reef sharks. 25 years old, dark bronzed skin for a sorcerer( he comes from a family Bruja's and his uncle was one as well) black long hair often in a pony tail, greasy shine to it. he has dark eyes but a lazy presence to him that can be off putting. like his captain he wears dark blue linens with him having some hardened shark leather over his. often he will wear a morion and come with a fine rapier into combat. a little unorthodox for a sorcerer but dirty j thinks that all Spaniards should be quality swordsmen so he trains Diego, and he doesn't intend to disappoint his El Captian!

From the diary of Diego the Dire

June 20th/HM Hexeter/ Rattle them Bones

June 25th/GM Shadymutha/The Infernal Lighthouse

Diego the Dires thoughts/revelations/recollections of the investigation of the floating lighthouse.

As we sailed into the bay, we looked up to see a constellation.

we at first mistook the stars to be a the little dipper but was actually a

crab claw! the beach was littered with dead fish and birds feasting. a smell Deigo is all too famailar with. I belive mister quin was almost stabbed by some children hiding out under a over turned dinghy. we go to investigate the town to see yellow skinned demons hovering around slaughtering the villagers, and we hear the sound of battle as a father and nun with a large demonic looking stone battle axe keeping pouring holy water on her weapon as she fights off the demon. my fencing was awful and im glad dirty j wasnt there to see me falter. thankfully i took some time to cast protection on all of us before the melee.

sangre blew up some of the demons with skillful grenade work and mr quinn was quite agile for a man with one leg! during the fight the father fell and the nun needed more holy water so i went to gather some at the well. then maude begged the nun to pray for rain! she gave her axe the sangre and i dropped what i was doing and called to the frog spirits to bring the rain! it was a miracle but as the rain fell the demons flesh burned and they began to flee!

After the rain ceased the nun began to collapse and she perished as her soul left her and the axe tingled! we proceeded to the light house and we saw a glowing a pool, a voodoo witchdoctor and the governor. we tried to kill the witchdoctor first but we got the governor angered, after a few shots from all of us. Diego dropped what he was doing and casted summon the ferry man, we saw as the ferrymen dragged the governor into the pit. we also were able to make a contact with the witchdoctor. he knows how to make the wood of ships light like the bones of a bird!

haha birdbones! what name for a flying ship.... the spiritual growth i witnessed that day is hard to put into words. But i think i saw sangre at catholic confession before we headed into the more esoteric side of town to look into his axe. Mr. Quinn has been spotted attending one of the local protestant church's. i dont know what he went through that day... but i dont think he is so mad with his god anymore! hopefully no more drunken nights on the beach naked, shaking his fists at the constellations. as for Maude i think he may have been the most sensitive to what happened... he doesnt come off as a spiritual amigo... but this might have added a couple more matters to ponder for him.

alright you to! your great listeners but its almost sunrise and i gotta wake people up! back in your bags, as we see two skeletons get into hempen grain sacks and then collapse into a pile in the bags as the sunrises