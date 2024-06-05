After meeting up at Anne's Arms in Nassau Town the Crew discussed how best to proceed to Cozumel in search of what they believed to be a treasure trove of Blackbeard. Rough seas and angry skies loomed overheard and Universalron | Jean "Squid" Roberts elected to try and commune with the eldritch powers in an effort to determine a course. He was confronted with a vision of The Sunken One, enraged and in search of the Horn of Poseidon, it's anger apparently causing the rough seas surrounding Nassau Town.

After some debate they elected not to bring the Horn of Poseidon with them on their journey for fear that it might call The Sunken One directly to them. Opting instead to send the Horn away with an acolyte of Universalron | Jean "Squid" Roberts Church for safe keeping and eventual transport to Tortuga.

After making landfall amid gunfire from a group of Skeletons they pushed inland using the clues they had retrieved on a previous voyage to guide their path to the hidden stash of Blackbeard while battling several more groups of Skeletons.

Inside the cave which held the stash they found a few minor items of value, witnessed a strange vision of a Pirate having some sort of magical energy infused in to them upon an altar before killing those who performed the ritual. Using a relic they were able to divine the location of a secret entry to another chamber which held a desk that contained a leatherbound tome with ancient symbols, upon opening it to investigate they were attacked once again. After dispatching their foes they examined the book more closely but were unable/unwilling to take the time to decipher the text. All they were able to read was Blackbeard's signature at the very end.