CREW

Location

NPCs

MISSION

Travel on the Sea Witch from Tortuga to raid Nassau looking for any treasure left behind

SUMMARY

Learned about the stone pillar in a British fleet off Yuma Island that could be tied to El Dorado location. The Inquisition ships are patrolling between Cuba and Floridas

They met Captain Mavie Hoolihan of the Annihilation, crewed by hungry devils and demons. She was looking for Dirty J in hopes to find a way out of her contract with the Devil

Whispers from the ship keeps the crew up the first night but Old Turtle used his prayers to protect the crew's sleep to which the ship responded "You Do NOT belong here"



A couple of small islands of Exumas have survivors from Nassau who told them the dead are more active at night but they seem to sense the living and will act as a horde.

They decide to land at the docks at sunrise. Greeted by hundreds of charging undead. The Sea Witch opened cannon and small arms fire to thin the horde. Old Turtle casted silence then walked out onto the docks to read the pages of necronomicon. All crew except Mr Quinn waited on the ship, Quinn joined them shortly after being bit, but was able to fight off the infection.

A cannon with bird legs was about to fire upon the crew but Old Turtle used mind manacles on it and had it nose dive into the sand and fire when ready. A 25 radius black cloud soaked the sand that began to drip upwards off the beach.

The crew split, most head with Mr. Quinn to the governor Mansion while Old Turtle turned invisible and headed to the bank, avoiding all the undead that were waiting there.

Angelic voices singing from the trees behind the Mansion is a trap set by Inquisition. They flood Mr Quinn with bullets. Maud and Jonas attempt to escape, Jonas sacrifices himself to fight the second horde, allowing Maud to escape

Old Turtle leaves the bank with his findings, meets Maud at the beach when they see AWILIX rise from the black sand, point at them and ALL THE UNDEAD they killed RISES AGAIN

Old Turtle uses the last of his prayers to force the wind to carry them out of the port before the undead were able to capsize them.



TREASURE

4 uncut gemstones (emerald, topaz, sapphire and a diamond) all 4 can fit in one hand.

3 gold bars

the deed to the Governor's Mansion

A list of high ranking officers in the British Navy, each with a blackmail secret and payment details. The Author is unknown.

a Scroll with several latitude and longitude points scribbled randomly on both front and back of the parchment. Most points reside around the Caribbean, American and the Yucatan jungles

Bank Bonds worth 20,000