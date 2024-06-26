June 25th/GM Jay/ To the Abyss

It/Him

A deep one hybrid in the middle of the transformation cycle. Serves of the The Sunken One

Tasked with ensuring the Horn of Poseidon was transported by the party in question promptly. Success in this would result in advancement of it's transformation cycle.

Driven mad with dark secrets by Sunken one- blue cosmic eyes.

Unknowable knowledge flows through the Lost Sailor's mind causing it to physically attempt to remove it by smashing its own brains out of the skull. Once death comes for the madman, it's brains and skull begin to reconstruct itself until the creature is right back where it started. At first, a europhic look of happiness and content washes over the creature's face. A sudden fearful shock jolts the creature out of bliss and into the oncoming nightmare where, once again and everytime after, the creature attempts to rid this terror by destroying its own brain.