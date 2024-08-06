Sailed from Tortugato the Isla del Rey Lagarto to the east of Wai'tu Kubuli

Group were given a treasure map from Andy | Dirk "Powder" McGraw who described the experience of being the last survivor of an ill Fated treasure hunting party that went to the Isla del Rey Lagarto. Claimed they had been attacked by Cannibals and large feathered birds with big claws on their back legs.

Went to the north end of the island and and talked their way into the Sea Witch's Tower. Had an Audience with Marietta, the sea witch who seems to have some connection to the volcano on the island.

She agreed to help them if they would either kill or imprison her sister, The Lady of the Waves

The group made their way south and around the volcano, almost falling. In the process they ran into a giant Pteranodon and a small pack of Raptors.

Before the entrance to the cave they fought Rey Lagarto, a skeletal Tyrannosaurus Rex

Retrieved the following treasure: 12,000 Pieces of eight

3 ancient gold coins(Curse-Roll on the magical misshapes table anytime)someone touches them)

Conch Shell of the Abyss

3 colored gemstones(200 Silver each)

A set of fine dresses

A silver dining set(100 Silver)

They were forced to leave a statue and 3 paintings behind because they couldn't carry them(4 art pieces(300 Silver each))