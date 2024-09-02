The crews set off from Tortuga, enroute the saw a fleet of undead vessels and recovered 3 stranded crew men from a former Naval vessel who said they were attacked by undead ships claiming "The end was nigh"

They arrived at the Coral Citadel and made short work of the gun emplacements on the harbour and the coral eaters who guarded it.

Travelling in to the citadel the found the sight of the battle 2 years prior, was now an empty chamber strewn with dead bodies upon which the coral had grown. 2 large coral covered crabs tended the area.

The crews attempted to distract the crabs and bring parts of the ceiling down upon it. They learned that blunderbusts were effective against the coral, but their plan didn't work and instead woke up many coral encrusted zombies.

The party backtracked to saftey decided to destroy the passageway they had just climbed down to stop the zombies following. This had the added effect of destroying the section of coral they were currently in, causing it to crash into the sea and sink beneath the waves. Luckily everyone was able to escape.

They decided to use the Neptune's Maiden (sloop) to smash into a nearby section of coral and climb down the hollow coral interior using the ships anchor.

They reached a passage way leading to the heart and encountered a Coral Shoggoth. SinCity | Aurelia was able to intimidate the beast into letting them pass to the chamber below where she believed her god was calling her.

They arrived in the chamber of the heart which was strewn with the bones of long dead sacrifices. A large pulsing gelatinous mass sat suspended over a pool of liquid red ash. A black shard was seen within the heart. A close inspection of the room revealed that 2 more coral shoggoths lay in wait. SinCity | Aurelia cast silence on the room, cutting the shoggoths off from the pulse of the beating heart.

Over come by his addiction Zero | Tomas ‘Tuerto’ Ticando charged forward and began drinking from the pool. Tentacles shot out from the heart and began to pull Tomas into the heart. Postal | Legendary Pirate | Casey Withers rushed to help him but was grabbed by the heart and suffered damage from its corrosive ouse. Bill | Salty Seadog | Evans threw his lantern at the heart setting it on fire and Armed_drifter | Joost "Snake" Haliwell tossed a pouch of gun powder into the heart causing massive damage and revealing the black shard.

Postal | Legendary Pirate | Casey Withers pulled the shard free, killing the heart and seting off a series of massive tremors that caused the coral citadel to begin to collapse. Coral skeletons rose up from the ground almost killing Aurelia and Donald Duck.

The crews fled back though the coral citadel, the more experienced pirates using their bodies to shield the greener crew from damage as the dodged falling coral and rising water levels.

They returned to the surface and the Neptune's Maiden (sloop) which was firmly wedged in the coral and held in place by it's anchor. They decided the ship was a lost cause and it was better to escape while the could rather than take the time to try and save the ship. The Maiden was pulled beneath the waves as the coral citadel collapsed.

Safely back on their ships SinCity | Aurelia prayed to the black shard and called upon her god, she was instantly healed. Postal | Legendary Pirate | Casey Withers took up the shard and began to pray, hoping this would cure his undeath. But the gods are fickle and Casey fumbled. He dropped the shard which slammed into the deck of the coral chaos and instantly began to take root as it grew a new coral citadel.