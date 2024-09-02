To crew have been gathered by Groble | Anne "The Governess" Plumpton who through her connection with the ferryman has learned of a stash of Charon's Obals.

Anne tells them all of the location of a temple, with a coin purse, but warns them not to attempt to touch the coins until midnight.

The crew met in Tortuga and sailed to the mosquito coast.

The killed some scavenger seagulls. Begginer | Salty Seadog | IÑIGO Balboa (The Boy) (Dead) found a cursed dagger that offered his great power if he killed the other pirates.

They made their way through the jungle to the temple, using a magic coin to keep away mosquitos.

They solved some puzzles and avoided some traps. The boy triggers one trap causing the room to fill with water and almost drowning the crew before they find the last piece.

While some of the crew backtrack to find a ghost cutlas and battle some ghost, the boy head down into the ferry mans chamber. The boy attempts to steal the coins and is almost killed by the ferryman but teleports away.

The crew reunite and head down into the chamber. Charlotte | Legendary Pirate | Callirhoe tries to parlay with the ferryman while the boy sneaks close to grab the coins.

At the stroke of midnight Groble | Anne "The Governess" Plumpton summons the ferryman to Tortuga, leaving the cost clear. The boy grabs the coins and tried to flee but is grabbed by Calli and Casey. He teleports away again leaving the coin purse in Calli's hands.

Barnacle Bill chases the boy back to the water room and finds him wrenching, giving callie and casey enough time to catch up.

The boy triggers the trap causing the doors to slam shut, Casey is in the doorway and is able to hold the door open long enough for everyone to escape.

As they are making their way out of temple, the boy kicks the bridge away knocking Barnacle Bill into a pit.

Casey leaps across the pit, the boy is pleading with his dagger asking it to help him. Casey knocks the dagger from his hand and Barnacle Bill kills the boy with a Dead Head. Casey eats The Boys brains.