Summary

SET UP:

With the fucked up state of the world the crew decided to go to the Dark Yucatan to look for some powerfull relics to make the trip to hell easier.

The Game

The players start on Petit-Goave and sailed around Jamaica and then south to Yucatan.

On the western shore of Jamaica they sighted two ships and went after them, after a not so long persuit they catched up and managed to destroy the smaller one when the magazine exploded but the other one managed to go close to shore and find safety.

They left the ship on the shore and went inland by river in a dinghy and managed to find the village where the witch doctor that makes the relics live. Despite the warning they ventured into the village and found most of its people dead by an old disease that they all got by being there.

The cure to this decease needs the egg of an unusual creature that they travel to find, fought and got the eggs.

Back in the village they got cured and rewarded.

The ship was still there when they were ready to depart despite the mutiny attempt that barely failed.

Conclusion

They managed to get 5 relics and be back before winter hit.

