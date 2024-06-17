Pc profiles:

Location

Havana

Nameless Temple(no LK Entry)

NPCs

New Ship: the Jaguar

from the letter of Guillen & journal of Scraggs

-Awakened in a jungle near Havana after a night of drunken debauchery.

-Encountered Orchid Fefane (new NPC), who leads led us through the brush for hours with scrap pieces of the Necronomicon

-Looted a crate full of fine wine, scouted the ruined cathedral and their ship from the top of a hill

-Investigated the ruins: New location profile: Nameless Temple (new location)

-Descending further, we could hear the tide and entered a necropolis with walls made of human skeletons

-We found an underground lagoon containing a run-aground Spanish sloop - the Demon Wake (new Shipwreck) the natives’ rituals kept the Abyss closed. When the Spaniards murdered them, it set all hell free.

-Our return to the ruined cathedral was mostly uneventful. There, Captain Philip led us in the ritual he decoded from the cave walls.

-It turned the blooming corpse-flower into the witch. She rewarded us with a blessing and 1000 tulips -Returned to Nassau and sold the log-book to the Brethren for 1000s



Orchid Fefane

A spectral ancestor of Tela Fefane, and ghost-writer of the Necronomicon. She haunts the Nameless Temple, and takes the form of a witch, a human sized death orchid, or a giant woman with said orchid for a head. Since she hates the Spanish and never learned their language, she communicates telepathically.