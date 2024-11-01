LegendKeeper style guide
This page lists the fields and values that make content written through the API look like content written in the app. Each section gives a default. Use it unless your project's existing content follows a different convention. The SDK guide documents every field named here.
The snippets assume
lk is a client, the builders are imported from
@legendkeeper/sdk/blocks, and ids such as
kingdom.id come from earlier writes.
Map pins
Write pins as glyphs without a shape: set
iconShape: 'none' and set
iconGlyph to a Font Awesome name. The app draws a shape-less glyph white with a black outline, so
iconColor has no effect. Use a shape,
iconSize and
iconColor (
#RRGGBB) only when someone asks for a shaped pin. Link each pin that has a page to that page with
uri.
await lk.features.create(map, {
type: 'pin',
name: 'Candy Kingdom',
pos: [12.5, -40.25],
iconShape: 'none',
iconGlyph: 'crown',
uri: `lk://resources/${kingdom.id}`,
})
Collection titles
A
collection block shows a title above its list. Show the title only when it names the collection and doesn't repeat the heading above it. Otherwise, hide it with
isTitleHidden: true rather than show a generic label such as "Collection".
h(2, 'Residents'),
collection({ filter: residentsOfThisPage, isTitleHidden: true }),
collection({ items: [finn.id, jake.id], title: 'Party', isTitleHidden: false }),
Infoboxes
Put the facts a reader looks up at a glance in an infobox at the top of the page. An
infobox block's rows are properties, such as a portrait, a
keyValue of short facts and
links to related pages. Keep long text in the page body. A new infobox floats right at 40% width.
infobox(
property(image(portrait.url!, { alt: 'Princess Bubblegum', fill: true }), { title: 'Portrait', isTitleHidden: true }),
property(keyValue([['Title', 'Princess of the Candy Kingdom'], ['Age', '827']]), { title: 'Facts' }),
property(links([kingdom.id]), { title: 'Rules' }),
),
Portraits and premier images
Put a page's main image, such as a character's portrait or a picture of a place, in the infobox as an image property with
fill: true. A filled image runs to the infobox edges with no frame. Hide the property's title with
isTitleHidden: true, as in the infobox above.
Sidebar properties and infoboxes
Sidebar properties (
lk.properties.create) appear beside every document of a resource. Use them for information that applies to all of the resource's documents. When the resource is a single wiki page, put that information in an infobox on the page instead.
await lk.properties.create({ resourceId: castle.id }, property(keyValue([['Ruler', 'Princess Bubblegum']]), { title: 'Facts' }))
Parent pages
When a resource's own page is empty but its children have content, give the resource a short introduction and an untitled collection of its children. A
parentId filter with the value
'$self' lists the children of the resource that holds the block, in tree order, including children added later.
await lk.documents.replaceBlocks(
{ resourceId: npcs.id, documentId: npcs.documents[0]!.id },
{
blocks: [
p('The people the party has met in the Candy Kingdom.'),
collection({
filter: { type: 'filter', filterType: 'field', id: 'children', field: 'parentId', operator: 'equals', value: '$self' },
isTitleHidden: true,
}),
],
},
)
Links between pages
Link a page to the pages it names:
- In text, use a
mentionrun instead of the plain name.
- In an infobox or the sidebar, use a
linksproperty.
- On maps and timelines, set
urion each pin and event that has a page.
p('Ruled by ', mention({ resourceId: pb.id, text: 'Princess Bubblegum' }), ' from the Candy Castle.'),
await lk.timelines.createEvent(timeline, { laneId: lane.id, type: 'event', name: 'The Lich escapes', start, uri: `lk://resources/${lich.id}` })
Banners and icons
Give section and landing pages a banner. Set
banner: { enabled: true, url, yPosition } on the resource, using the
url of an uploaded image asset.
Give every resource an
iconGlyph and an
iconColor, so it shows with an icon in the resource tree, mentions and collections. Use one glyph and color for all resources of the same kind.
await lk.resources.update({ resourceId: kingdom.id }, {
iconGlyph: 'crown',
iconColor: '#ff69b4',
banner: { enabled: true, url: skyline.url!, yPosition: 50 },
})
Timeline events
Give an event only a name, short enough to read on the timeline. Events have no description field. Put the longer account in a page under the timeline's resource, and link the event to that page with
uri.
const account = await lk.resources.create({
name: 'The Mushroom War',
parentId: history.id,
documents: [{ type: 'page', blocks: [p('The war that ended the old world and made the Land of Ooo.')] }],
})
await lk.timelines.createEvent(timeline, {
laneId: lane.id,
type: 'event',
name: 'The Mushroom War',
start,
uri: `lk://resources/${account.id}`,
})
Tags
Readers find resources by tag through tag search, collections filtered by tag, and tag indexes. When each tag names one facet, a filter can combine tags to select resources by more than one facet.
Read the project's tags before you write any.
lk.tags.list returns every tag in the project with the number of resources that have it. It requires an ADMIN key; with a MEMBER key, read each resource's
tags from
lk.resources.list. Reuse existing tags with the same spelling and case. A tag filter matches tags exactly, so
NPC and
npc are different tags.
When the project has no tags, use separate facets instead of one tag per combination:
|Facet
|Values
|Type
|
NPC,
Location,
Item,
Faction,
Event
|Place
|the name of the settlement or region, such as
Candy Kingdom
|Status or role
|
Ally,
Villain,
Deceased
|Arc or session
|
The Lich,
Session 12, when the project tracks them
Give a resource one tag from each facet that applies. For example,
NPC,
Candy Kingdom and
Ally together select the Candy Kingdom's allies.
Readers see tags as written, in tag lists, filters and indexes. Write each tag as a short label in title case, with spaces between words, as you would write it in a heading. Use singular nouns. Don't add a tag that repeats the resource's parent or name, unless the tag selects resources across the tree that the parent doesn't. When you create a new scheme, list the tags and their meanings on one page of the project.
await lk.resources.create({ name: 'Peppermint Butler', parentId: kingdom.id, tags: ['NPC', 'Candy Kingdom', 'Ally'] })
await lk.resources.create({ name: 'Earl of Lemongrab', parentId: kingdom.id, tags: ['NPC', 'Candy Kingdom', 'Villain'] })
A collection filtered by two tags lists the resources that have both:
collection({
filter: { type: 'filter', filterType: 'tag', id: 'allies', operator: 'has_all', tags: ['NPC', 'Ally'] },
isTitleHidden: true,
})
For the other filter types and operators, see Collection filters in the SDK guide.