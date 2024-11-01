LegendKeeper style guide

This page lists the fields and values that make content written through the API look like content written in the app. Each section gives a default. Use it unless your project's existing content follows a different convention. The SDK guide documents every field named here.

The snippets assume lk is a client, the builders are imported from @legendkeeper/sdk/blocks , and ids such as kingdom.id come from earlier writes.

Map pins

Write pins as glyphs without a shape: set iconShape: 'none' and set iconGlyph to a Font Awesome name. The app draws a shape-less glyph white with a black outline, so iconColor has no effect. Use a shape, iconSize and iconColor ( #RRGGBB ) only when someone asks for a shaped pin. Link each pin that has a page to that page with uri .

await lk. features . create (map, { type : 'pin' , name : 'Candy Kingdom' , pos : [ 12.5 , - 40.25 ], iconShape : 'none' , iconGlyph : 'crown' , uri : `lk://resources/ ${kingdom.id} ` , })

Collection titles

A collection block shows a title above its list. Show the title only when it names the collection and doesn't repeat the heading above it. Otherwise, hide it with isTitleHidden: true rather than show a generic label such as "Collection".

h ( 2 , 'Residents' ), collection ({ filter : residentsOfThisPage, isTitleHidden : true }),

collection ({ items : [finn. id , jake. id ], title : 'Party' , isTitleHidden : false }),

Infoboxes

Put the facts a reader looks up at a glance in an infobox at the top of the page. An infobox block's rows are properties, such as a portrait, a keyValue of short facts and links to related pages. Keep long text in the page body. A new infobox floats right at 40% width.

infobox ( property ( image (portrait. url !, { alt : 'Princess Bubblegum' , fill : true }), { title : 'Portrait' , isTitleHidden : true }), property ( keyValue ([[ 'Title' , 'Princess of the Candy Kingdom' ], [ 'Age' , '827' ]]), { title : 'Facts' }), property ( links ([kingdom. id ]), { title : 'Rules' }), ),

Portraits and premier images

Put a page's main image, such as a character's portrait or a picture of a place, in the infobox as an image property with fill: true . A filled image runs to the infobox edges with no frame. Hide the property's title with isTitleHidden: true , as in the infobox above.

Sidebar properties and infoboxes

Sidebar properties ( lk.properties.create ) appear beside every document of a resource. Use them for information that applies to all of the resource's documents. When the resource is a single wiki page, put that information in an infobox on the page instead.

await lk. properties . create ({ resourceId : castle. id }, property ( keyValue ([[ 'Ruler' , 'Princess Bubblegum' ]]), { title : 'Facts' }))

Parent pages

When a resource's own page is empty but its children have content, give the resource a short introduction and an untitled collection of its children. A parentId filter with the value '$self' lists the children of the resource that holds the block, in tree order, including children added later.

await lk. documents . replaceBlocks ( { resourceId : npcs. id , documentId : npcs. documents [ 0 ]!. id }, { blocks : [ p ( 'The people the party has met in the Candy Kingdom.' ), collection ({ filter : { type : 'filter' , filterType : 'field' , id : 'children' , field : 'parentId' , operator : 'equals' , value : '$self' }, isTitleHidden : true , }), ], }, )

Link a page to the pages it names:

In text, use a mention run instead of the plain name.

run instead of the plain name. In an infobox or the sidebar, use a links property.

property. On maps and timelines, set uri on each pin and event that has a page.

p ( 'Ruled by ' , mention ({ resourceId : pb. id , text : 'Princess Bubblegum' }), ' from the Candy Castle.' ),

await lk. timelines . createEvent (timeline, { laneId : lane. id , type : 'event' , name : 'The Lich escapes' , start, uri : `lk://resources/ ${lich.id} ` })

Banners and icons

Give section and landing pages a banner. Set banner: { enabled: true, url, yPosition } on the resource, using the url of an uploaded image asset.

Give every resource an iconGlyph and an iconColor , so it shows with an icon in the resource tree, mentions and collections. Use one glyph and color for all resources of the same kind.

await lk. resources . update ({ resourceId : kingdom. id }, { iconGlyph : 'crown' , iconColor : '#ff69b4' , banner : { enabled : true , url : skyline. url !, yPosition : 50 }, })

Timeline events

Give an event only a name, short enough to read on the timeline. Events have no description field. Put the longer account in a page under the timeline's resource, and link the event to that page with uri .

const account = await lk. resources . create ({ name : 'The Mushroom War' , parentId : history. id , documents : [{ type : 'page' , blocks : [ p ( 'The war that ended the old world and made the Land of Ooo.' )] }], }) await lk. timelines . createEvent (timeline, { laneId : lane. id , type : 'event' , name : 'The Mushroom War' , start, uri : `lk://resources/ ${account.id} ` , })

Readers find resources by tag through tag search, collections filtered by tag, and tag indexes. When each tag names one facet, a filter can combine tags to select resources by more than one facet.

Read the project's tags before you write any. lk.tags.list returns every tag in the project with the number of resources that have it. It requires an ADMIN key; with a MEMBER key, read each resource's tags from lk.resources.list . Reuse existing tags with the same spelling and case. A tag filter matches tags exactly, so NPC and npc are different tags.

When the project has no tags, use separate facets instead of one tag per combination:

Facet Values Type NPC , Location , Item , Faction , Event Place the name of the settlement or region, such as Candy Kingdom Status or role Ally , Villain , Deceased Arc or session The Lich , Session 12 , when the project tracks them

Give a resource one tag from each facet that applies. For example, NPC , Candy Kingdom and Ally together select the Candy Kingdom's allies.

Readers see tags as written, in tag lists, filters and indexes. Write each tag as a short label in title case, with spaces between words, as you would write it in a heading. Use singular nouns. Don't add a tag that repeats the resource's parent or name, unless the tag selects resources across the tree that the parent doesn't. When you create a new scheme, list the tags and their meanings on one page of the project.

await lk. resources . create ({ name : 'Peppermint Butler' , parentId : kingdom. id , tags : [ 'NPC' , 'Candy Kingdom' , 'Ally' ] }) await lk. resources . create ({ name : 'Earl of Lemongrab' , parentId : kingdom. id , tags : [ 'NPC' , 'Candy Kingdom' , 'Villain' ] })

A collection filtered by two tags lists the resources that have both:

collection ({ filter : { type : 'filter' , filterType : 'tag' , id : 'allies' , operator : 'has_all' , tags : [ 'NPC' , 'Ally' ] }, isTitleHidden : true , })

For the other filter types and operators, see Collection filters in the SDK guide.