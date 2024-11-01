About the dice roller

We thought the world needed a sexy dice roller, so we made one. Roll sparkly 3D dice in your browser. Pick any mix of standard TTRPG dice, from a d4 to a d20 to a d100, add a modifier, and roll with advantage or disadvantage.

It reads full dice notation for D&D and other tabletop RPGs, from 4d6kh3 for ability scores to a d20 check against a DC. Refer to the notation guide to see all the wild dice variants you can deploy here. Things like d66s, exploding dice, dice pools, etc. The real exotic stuff.

The dice roller is free and doesn't need an account. Your dice style, settings and roll history stay in your browser. This tool is supported by our other product, LegendKeeper, the ultimate collaborative worldbuilding app for game-masters and storytellers. We are real-ass humans who love real-ass D&D.