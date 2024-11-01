Dice Roller

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About the dice roller

We thought the world needed a sexy dice roller, so we made one. Roll sparkly 3D dice in your browser. Pick any mix of standard TTRPG dice, from a d4 to a d20 to a d100, add a modifier, and roll with advantage or disadvantage.

It reads full dice notation for D&D and other tabletop RPGs, from 4d6kh3 for ability scores to a d20 check against a DC. Refer to the notation guide to see all the wild dice variants you can deploy here. Things like d66s, exploding dice, dice pools, etc. The real exotic stuff.

The dice roller is free and doesn't need an account. Your dice style, settings and roll history stay in your browser. This tool is supported by our other product, LegendKeeper, the ultimate collaborative worldbuilding app for game-masters and storytellers. We are real-ass humans who love real-ass D&D.

Dice notation

Dice

1d20
One twenty-sided die
2d6
Two six-sided dice
1d8+1d4
Mixed dice in one roll
d%
Percentile: a tens die and a ones die
1d7
Any number of sides
4dF
Fate dice: −1, 0 or +1 each
d66
Two d6 read as digits, 11 to 66

Math

1d20+5
Add a bonus
1d20-2
Subtract a penalty
1d6*10
Multiply
2d6/2
Divide, rounding down
(1d6+2)*2
Brackets group a sum
floor(1d6/2)
floor, ceil, round, abs, min and max

Advantage, keep and drop

1d20adv
Advantage: roll two, keep the higher
1d20dis
Disadvantage: roll two, keep the lower
2d20kh1
Keep the highest one
4d6kh3
Roll four, keep the highest three
4d6dl1
Roll four, drop the lowest
{4d6,4d6}kh1
Roll two totals, keep the higher

Exploding and rerolls

1d6!
Explode: roll again on a 6 and add it
1d10!>8
Explode on 8 or higher
1d6!!
Compound: extra rolls join the same die
1d6!p
Penetrate: each extra roll counts one less
1d20r1
Reroll 1s
1d20ro1
Reroll a 1 once

Success pools

6d6>4
Count dice of 4 or more
8d10>7f1
Count dice of 7 or more; each 1 takes one away

Checks and crits

1d20+5 vs 15
Pass or fail against 15
DC15
A d20 against 15
1d20cs>19
Critical on 19 or 20
1d20min10
No die below 10