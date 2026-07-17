Fantasy landscape backdrop with cliffs and pines — worldbuilding vibe by CzePeku

Kacey

Braden

Alexandria

Fantasy hero illustration used on LegendKeeper landing page by Max Davenport

Ennies Gold winner

✦ MADE FOR CREATORS ✦ MADE BY HUMANS

Build worlds like a pro

LegendKeeper is the ultimate collaborative worldbuilding tool for game-masters and storytellers.

Try for free

Example project

Used by 200k+ creators

LegendKeeper wiki interface
LegendKeeper d20
LegendKeeper map interface map art by CzePeku

Character art by Max Davenport

Map & scene art by Czepeku

Fantasy landscape backdrop with cliffs and pines — worldbuilding vibe by CzePeku
Fantasy hero illustration used on LegendKeeper landing page by Max Davenport

Ennies Gold winner

✦ MADE FOR CREATORS ✦ MADE BY HUMANS

Build worlds
like a pro.

LegendKeeper is the ultimate collaborative worldbuilding tool for game-masters and storytellers.

Try for free

Used by 200k+ creators

LegendKeeper map interface map art by CzePeku

Character art by Max Davenport

Map & scene art by Czepeku

Fantasy landscape backdrop with cliffs and pines — worldbuilding vibe by CzePeku

Kacey

Braden

Alexandria

Fantasy hero illustration used on LegendKeeper landing page by Max Davenport

Ennies Gold winner

✦ MADE FOR CREATORS ✦ MADE BY HUMANS

Build worlds like a pro

LegendKeeper is the ultimate collaborative worldbuilding tool for game-masters and storytellers.

Try for free

Example project

Used by 200k+ creators

LegendKeeper d20
LegendKeeper map interface map art by CzePeku

Character art by Max Davenport

Map & scene art by Czepeku

What is LegendKeeper?

LegendKeeper is the worldbuilding toolbox & RPG campaign manager that helps you build, connect & share your worlds

0K+

CREATORS

0K+

WorLDS

0M+

pages created

0M+

Pins dropped

WhAT is
LegendKeeper?

LegendKeeper is the worldbuilding toolbox & RPG campaign manager that helps you build, connect & share your worlds

0K+

CREATORS

0K+

WorLDS

0M+

pages created

0M+

Pins dropped

What is LegendKeeper?

LegendKeeper is the worldbuilding toolbox & RPG campaign manager that helps you build, connect & share your worlds

0K+

CREATORS

0K+

WorLDS

0M+

pages created

0M+

Pins dropped

Playful fantasy illustration used to introduce target audiences for LegendKeeper by Enabuns
LegendKeeper lore editor with auto-linked terms, tags, and private secrets

Art by Enabuns

Lore

Catalog, connect, & conquer your campaign

Keep every detail, from cryptic prophecies to character backstories, organized in a wiki that magically connects and grows with your story.

Start writing

product image

"It makes it so stinkin’ easy to just write and keep writing."

— Xan Farley, Game Developer

Connect everything

Hide secrets from players

Re-use templates

Work offline, sync later

Export modules to many formats

Collaborate in real-time

Find anything instantly

Guilt players into reading lore

LegendKeeper lore editor with auto-linked terms, tags, and private secrets

Art by Enabuns

Lore

Catalog, connect, & conquer your campaign

Keep every detail, from cryptic prophecies to character backstories, organized in a wiki that magically connects and grows with your story.

product image

"It makes it so stinkin’ easy to just write and keep writing."

— Xan Farley, Game Developer

Start writing

Playful fantasy illustration used to introduce target audiences for LegendKeeper by Enabuns
LegendKeeper lore editor with auto-linked terms, tags, and private secrets

Art by Enabuns

Lore

Catalog, connect, & conquer your campaign

Keep every detail, from cryptic prophecies to character backstories, organized in a wiki that magically connects and grows with your story.

product image

"It makes it so stinkin’ easy to just write and keep writing."

— Xan Farley, Game Developer

Start writing

LegendKeeper colorful lush green map graphic
LegendKeeper lore editor with auto-linked terms, tags, and private secrets

Map art by Augustinas Raginkis

Character art by Forrest Imel

Maps

Like Google Maps for your world

Your world map isn't just an image. Nest your interactive maps, zoom from continents to crypts, and link every landmark to its wiki page.

Drop a pin

"The map and its pins are so intuitive! This is what brought me from Obsidian."

— Sarah, Community

Pin locations

Catalog landmarks

Track journeys

Chart empires

Mark discoveries

Nest huge maps

Image Pins

Hide treasures

Reticulate splines

LegendKeeper lore editor with auto-linked terms, tags, and private secrets

Map art by Augustinas Raginkis

Character art by Forrest Imel

Maps

Like Google Maps for your world

Your world map isn't just an image. Nest your maps indefinitely, zoom from continents to crypts, and link every landmark to its wiki page.

"The map and its pins are so intuitive! This is what brought me from Obsidian."

— Sarah, Community

Drop a pin

LegendKeeper colorful lush green map graphic
LegendKeeper lore editor with auto-linked terms, tags, and private secrets

Map art by Augustinas Raginkis

Character art by Forrest Imel

Maps

Like Google Maps for your world

Your world map isn't just an image. Nest your maps indefinitely, zoom from continents to crypts, and link every landmark to its wiki page.

"The map and its pins are so intuitive! This is what brought me from Obsidian."

— Sarah, Community

Drop a pin

Who is LegendKeeper for?

Built for worldbuilders of every kind.

Game Masters

Run unforgettable campaigns. Keep TTRPG maps, lore, and secrets in one place and reveal them at just the right time.

Writers

Shape your stories with clarity. Track characters, arcs, and timelines while keeping your world organized.

Worldbuilders

Design maps, histories, and mythologies that grow naturally as your imagination expands.

Game Designers

Collaborate across teams, manage permissions, and share polished worlds with your players and fans.

Character Art by Forrest Imel

Who is
LegendKeeper for?

Built for worldbuilders
of every kind

Game Masters

Run unforgettable campaigns. Keep TTRPG maps, lore, and secrets in one place and reveal them at just the right time.

Writers

Shape your stories with clarity. Track characters, arcs, and timelines while keeping your world organized.

Worldbuilders

Design maps, histories, and mythologies that grow naturally as your imagination expands.

Game Designers

Collaborate across teams, manage permissions, and share polished worlds with your players and fans.

Character Art by Forrest Imel

Who is LegendKeeper for?

Built for worldbuilders
of every kind

Game Masters

Run unforgettable campaigns. Keep TTRPG maps, lore, and secrets in one place and reveal them at just the right time.

Writers

Shape your stories with clarity. Track characters, arcs, and timelines while keeping your world organized.

Worldbuilders

Design maps, histories, and mythologies that grow naturally as your imagination expands.

Game Designers

Collaborate across teams, manage permissions, and share polished worlds with your players and fans.

Character Art by Forrest Imel

Playful fantasy illustration used to introduce target audiences for LegendKeeper by Enabuns
product image
product image
LegendKeeper lore editor with auto-linked terms, tags, and private secrets

Scene art by Czepeku

Character Art by Forrest Imel

Timelines

NEW

Every world has a past, present and future

From ancient conflicts to future empires: catalog events to build a consistent, immersive history for any world.

Make history

Chronicle eras

Observe moon phases

Plot events

Visualize history

Fantasy Calendars

Trace lineages

Track parallel storylines

See cause and effect

Retcon everything

product image
LegendKeeper lore editor with auto-linked terms, tags, and private secrets

Scene art by Czepeku

Character Art by Forrest Imel

Timelines

NEW

Every world has a past, present and future

From ancient conflicts to future empires: catalog events to build a consistent, immersive history for any world.

Make history

Playful fantasy illustration used to introduce target audiences for LegendKeeper by Enabuns
product image
product image
LegendKeeper lore editor with auto-linked terms, tags, and private secrets

Scene art by Czepeku

Character Art by Forrest Imel

Timelines

NEW

Every world has a past,
present and future

From ancient conflicts to future empires: catalog events to build a consistent, immersive history for any world.

Make history

Playful fantasy illustration used to introduce target audiences for LegendKeeper by Enabuns

Art by KaitoKaze

Boards

Turn brainstorms into canon events

Map out relationships, plot conspiracies, and visualize quest flows on an infinite whiteboard. Add notes and images to connect every tangled idea to your wiki.

Plot your story

"LegendKeeper is a game-changer! I feel like I'm doing things I couldn't do before. Potential unleashed."

— Ricky, Community

product image

Weave conspiracies

Design magic systems

Outline quests

Visualize family trees

Brainstorm ideas

Arrange scenes

Import images & notes

Overcomplicate the plot

LegendKeeper lore editor with auto-linked terms, tags, and private secrets

Art by KaitoKaze

Boards

Turn brainstorms into canon events

Map out relationships, plot conspiracies, and visualize quest flows on an infinite whiteboard. Add notes and images to connect every tangled idea to your wiki.

"LegendKeeper is a game-changer! I feel like I'm doing things I couldn't do before. Potential unleashed."

— Ricky, Community

Plot your story

product image
Playful fantasy illustration used to introduce target audiences for LegendKeeper by Enabuns
LegendKeeper lore editor with auto-linked terms, tags, and private secrets

Art by KaitoKaze

Boards

Turn brainstorms into canon events

Map out relationships, plot conspiracies, and visualize quest flows on an infinite whiteboard. Add notes and images to connect every tangled idea to your wiki.

"LegendKeeper is a game-changer! I feel like I'm doing things I couldn't do before. Potential unleashed."

— Ricky, Community

Plot your story

product image

WHAT CAN LEGENDKEEPER DO?

Power tools for
the discerning creator

Flexible organization

Organize your world how you like. No rigid forms or forced categories.

Hide secrets

Add juicy tidbits for GM eyes only, right in the middle of your wiki pages.

Secret

My dad thinks that LegendKeeper is the best worldbuilding tool and that's really all that matters

Own your data

You're never locked in. Offline mode and robust export options means your data belongs to you.

Private first

Hold back lore until the perfect moment with robust permissions and secrets.

LegendKeeper colorful lush green map graphic

Art by Augustinas Raginkis

Build with friends

Collaborate in real time. Stories evolve faster with teammates, GMs, or writers.

Justin

Alex

Braden

Share your world

Showcase your world to players or the world via shared web links.

Share

WHAT CAN LEGENDKEEPER DO?

Power tools for the discerning creator

Flexible organization

Organize your world how you like. No rigid forms or forced categories.

Hide secrets

Add juicy tidbits for GM eyes only, right in the middle of your wiki pages.

Secret

My dad thinks that LegendKeeper is the best worldbuilding tool and that's really all that matters

Own your data

You're never locked in. Offline mode and robust export options means your data belongs to you.

Private first

Hold back lore until the perfect moment with robust permissions and secrets.

LegendKeeper colorful lush green map graphic

Art by Augustinas Raginkis

Build with friends

Collaborate in real time. Stories evolve faster with teammates, GMs, or writers.

Justin

Alex

Braden

Share your world

Showcase your world to players or the world via shared web links.

Share

WHAT CAN LEGENDKEEPER DO?

Power tools for
the discerning creator

Flexible organization

Organize your world how you like. No rigid forms or forced categories.

Hide secrets

Add juicy tidbits for GM eyes only, right in the middle of your wiki pages.

Secret

My dad thinks that LegendKeeper is the best worldbuilding tool and that's really all that matters

Own your data

You're never locked in. Offline mode and robust export options means your data belongs to you.

Private first

Hold back lore until the perfect moment with robust permissions and secrets.

LegendKeeper colorful lush green map graphic

Art by Augustinas Raginkis

Build with friends

Collaborate in real time. Stories evolve faster with teammates, GMs, or writers.

Justin

Alex

Braden

Share your world

Showcase your world to players or the world via shared web links.

Share

Customer Stories

The bards sing our praise

"LegendKeeper is legitimately a no brainer for my creative process. No one has put all of the pieces together so elegantly, and made something as fun to build with."

— Derek Rawlings, GM

“It makes it so stinkin’ easy to just write and keep writing.”

— Xan Farley, Game Dev

“LegendKeeper is the best resource out there because everything is quick and snappy and you can make things really fast.”

— Anto, Icarus Games

“I run several RPGs within LegendKeeper, from Fantasy to Cyberpunk, with my podcast and the greater community. We share creative control while keeping GM notes hidden till the big reveal.”

— David, High Shelf Collective

"Super easy to dive into without feeling overwhelmed with too many bells and whistles."

— Deven Rue, Cartographer

"LegendKeeper is more than a worldbuilding tool, it’s my narrative wiki, my campaign bible, and one-stop shop for the places and faces my brain thinks up."

— Sleeve, Community

“This app is incredibly important to my creative process now. It’s getting really hard to write in anything else.”

— Eoin Bathurst, Creator

“The great community is a thick layer of icing on the LK cake.”

— Dalmasca, Community

"It's robust, but not prescriptive or overly complicated. The features you need work right out of the box, and the features you don't need don't get in the way."

— Fresco, Community

Character Art by Forrest Imel

Scene art by Czepeku

Customer Stories

The bards sing our praise

"LegendKeeper is legitimately a no brainer for my creative process. No one has put all of the pieces together so elegantly, and made something as fun to build with."

— Derek Rawlings, GM

“It makes it so stinkin’ easy to just write and keep writing.”

— Xan Farley, Game Dev

“LegendKeeper is the best resource out there because everything is quick and snappy and you can make things really fast.”

— Anto, Icarus Games

“I run several RPGs within LegendKeeper, from Fantasy to Cyberpunk, with my podcast and the greater community. We share creative control while keeping GM notes hidden till the big reveal.”

— David, High Shelf Collective

"Super easy to dive into without feeling overwhelmed with too many bells and whistles."

— Deven Rue, Cartographer

"LegendKeeper is more than a worldbuilding tool, it’s my narrative wiki, my campaign bible, and one-stop shop for the places and faces my brain thinks up."

— Sleeve, Community

Customer Stories

The bards sing
our praise

"LegendKeeper is legitimately a no brainer for my creative process. No one has put all of the pieces together so elegantly, and made something as fun to build with."

— Derek Rawlings, GM

“It makes it so stinkin’ easy to just write and keep writing.”

— Xan Farley, Game Dev

“LegendKeeper is the best resource out there because everything is quick and snappy and you can make things really fast.”

— Anto, Icarus Games

“I run several RPGs within LegendKeeper, from Fantasy to Cyberpunk, with my podcast and the greater community. We share creative control while keeping GM notes hidden till the big reveal.”

— David, High Shelf Collective

"Super easy to dive into without feeling overwhelmed with too many bells and whistles."

— Deven Rue, Cartographer

"LegendKeeper is more than a worldbuilding tool, it’s my narrative wiki, my campaign bible, and one-stop shop for the places and faces my brain thinks up."

— Sleeve, Community

“This app is incredibly important to my creative process now. It’s getting really hard to write in anything else.”

— Eoin Bathurst, Creator

“The great community is a thick layer of icing on the LK cake.”

— Dalmasca, Community

"It's robust, but not prescriptive or overly complicated. The features you need work right out of the box, and the features you don't need don't get in the way."

— Fresco, Community

Scene art by Czepeku

LegendKeeper Community

Join our community of worldbuilders

We have an active community of worldbuilders to share your creations and questions with via our Discord. Listening to our users is LegendKeeper's secret ingredient!

Join our Discord

Join our Reddit

  • Evrus

    Vill

  • Quest in Brinusk

    Kilcunda

  • Jewel Cities of Talavaar

    Anto

  • Laniera

    Justcallmedylon

  • The Imperial Archives

    TheArgotect

  • Auranis

    Blake B

LegendKeeper
Community

Join our community of worldbuilders

We have an active community of worldbuilders to share your creations and questions with via our Discord. Listening to our users is LegendKeeper's secret ingredient!

Join our Discord

Join our Reddit

  • Evrus

    Vill

  • Quest in Brinusk

    Kilcunda

  • Jewel Cities of Talavaar

    Anto

  • Laniera

    Justcallmedylon

  • The Imperial Archives

    TheArgotect

  • Auranis

    Blake B

LegendKeeper
Community

Join our community of worldbuilders

We have an active community of worldbuilders to share your creations and questions with via our Discord. Listening to our users is LegendKeeper's secret ingredient!

Join our Discord

Join our Reddit

  • Evrus

    Vill

  • Quest in Brinusk

    Kilcunda

  • Jewel Cities of Talavaar

    Anto

  • Laniera

    Justcallmedylon

  • The Imperial Archives

    TheArgotect

  • Auranis

    Blake B

Simple Pricing

Try it free for 14 days

Basic

Collaborate & keep your work.

Free plan

View & export all your projects

Collaborate with project owners

Pro

ANNUAL

Unlimited creation & total control.

$9

$7.50

per month

Save 16%

Create & edit unlimited projects

Unlimited wiki pages

Unlimited maps and asset sizes

Unlimited timelines and events

Unlimited whiteboards

Unlimited collaborators

Unlimited storage

Publish to web

And more…

Free for 14 days, no credit card required

Start a free trial

Simple Pricing

Try it free
for 14 days

Basic

Collaborate & keep your work.

Free plan

View & export all your projects

Collaborate with project owners

Pro

ANNUAL

Unlimited creation & total control.

$9

$7.50

per month

Save 16%

Create & edit unlimited projects

Unlimited wiki pages

Unlimited maps and asset sizes

Unlimited timelines and events

Unlimited whiteboards

Unlimited collaborators

Unlimited storage

Publish to web

And more…

Free for 14 days, no credit card required

Start a free trial

Simple Pricing

Try it free for 14 days

Basic

Collaborate & keep your work.

Free plan

View & export all your projects

Collaborate with project owners

Pro

ANNUAL

Unlimited creation & total control.

$9

$7.50

per month

Save 16%

Create & edit unlimited projects

Unlimited wiki pages

Unlimited maps and asset sizes

Unlimited timelines and events

Unlimited whiteboards

Unlimited collaborators

Unlimited storage

Publish to web

And more…

Free for 14 days, no credit card required

Start a free trial

Frequently asked questions

Quick answers to help you get started and make the most of LegendKeeper.

Have another question?
Ask in our Discord

How is LegendKeeper different from Obsidian or Notion?

LegendKeeper is built specifically for worldbuilders and GMs with native support for fantasy / sci-fi maps and timelines. No tinkering with plugins, no 30 hours of Youtube tutorials. Just worldbuilding right out the gates.

Can I import my existing notes into LegendKeeper?

Yes; LegendKeeper's import tool supports a variety of formats: markdown, Obsidian, WorldAnvil, Google Docs, and more. Most users are ready in under 20 minutes.

What happens when my subscription expires?

Your data belongs to you; you can access and export your creations as you please. You can also collaborate with other project owners for free.

Will this replace my virtual tabletop?

LegendKeeper isn't a VTT—it's your worldbuilding website and home base. Use it alongside Foundry, Roll20, Fantasy Grounds, or any other VTT you love.

Do my players need accounts for LegendKeeper?

Nope! You can invite them as free collaborators or send them a public viewing link. They see what you want, nothing more.

Is LegendKeeper only for TTRPGs and DnD?

While LegendKeeper is wiki-style worldbuilding software aimed at tabletop roleplaying games, it's unopinionated and great for writers, game designers, and worldbuilding hobbyists as well.

Does LegendKeeper have generative AI features?

No, LegendKeeper does not have generative AI features.

Does LegendKeeper have a mobile app?

Not yet; it's something we'd love to do. We're making LegendKeeper more mobile-web friendly first, and then we'll tackle native mobile apps later on the roadmap.

Frequently asked questions

Quick answers to help you get started and make the most of LegendKeeper.

Have another question?
Ask in our Discord

How is LegendKeeper different from Obsidian or Notion?

LegendKeeper is built specifically for worldbuilders and GMs with native support for fantasy, sci-fi maps and timelines. No tinkering with plugins, no 30 hours of Youtube tutorials. Just worldbuliding right out the gates.

Can I import my existing notes?

Yes; LegendKeeper's import tool supports a variety of formats: markdown, Obsidian, WorldAnvil, and more. Most users are ready in under 20 minutes.

What happens when my subscription expires?

Your data belongs to you; you can access and export your creations as you please. You can also collaborate with other project owners for free.

Will this replace my virtual tabletop?

LegendKeeper isn't a VTT—it's your worldbuilding website and home base. Use it alongside Foundry, Roll20, or any other VTT you love.

Do my players need accounts for LegendKeeper?

Nope! You can invite them as free collaborators or send them a public viewing link. They see what you want, nothing more.

Is LegendKeeper only for TTRPGs and DnD?

While LegendKeeper is worldbuilding software aimed at dungeon masters, it's unopinionated and great for writers, game designers, and worldbuilding hobbyists as well.

Does LegendKeeper have generative AI features?

No, LegendKeeper does not have generative AI features.

Does LegendKeeper have a mobile app?

Not yet; it's something we'd love to do. We're making LegendKeeper more mobile-web friendly first, and then we'll tackle native mobile apps later on the roadmap.

Get started in minutes

Build immersive maps, timeless lore,

and interconnected stories… All in one place.

Try for free

Get started in minutes

Build immersive maps, timeless lore,

and interconnected stories… All in one place.

Try for free

Get started in minutes

Build immersive maps, timeless lore, and

interconnected stories… All in one place.

Try for free

Join 150k+ worldbuilders getting practical tips

The LegendKeeper worldbuilding newsletter provides creative deep dives, RPG content, inspiration, and occasional product updates

Unsubscribe anytime. Your email will be guarded with unbreakable wards. Read our privacy policy.

Features

Pricing

Blog

Gift Card

© 2026 LegendKeeper

Login

|

Try Free

Join 150k+ worldbuilders getting practical tips

The LegendKeeper worldbuilding newsletter provides creative deep dives, RPG content, inspiration, and occasional product updates

Unsubscribe anytime. Your email will be guarded with unbreakable wards. Read our privacy policy.

Features

Pricing

Blog

Gift Card

© 2026 LegendKeeper

Login

|

Try Free

Join 150k+ worldbuilders getting practical tips

The LegendKeeper worldbuilding newsletter provides creative deep dives, RPG content, inspiration, and occasional product updates

Unsubscribe anytime. Your email will be guarded with unbreakable wards. Read our privacy policy.

Features

Pricing

Blog

Gift Card

© 2026 LegendKeeper

Login

|

Try Free