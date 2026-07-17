Kacey
Braden
Alexandria
Build worlds like a pro
LegendKeeper is the ultimate collaborative worldbuilding tool for game-masters and storytellers.
Used by 200k+ creators
Build worlds
like a pro.
LegendKeeper is the ultimate collaborative worldbuilding tool for game-masters and storytellers.
Used by 200k+ creators
Kacey
Braden
Alexandria
Build worlds like a pro
LegendKeeper is the ultimate collaborative worldbuilding tool for game-masters and storytellers.
Used by 200k+ creators
What is LegendKeeper?
LegendKeeper is the worldbuilding toolbox & RPG campaign manager that helps you build, connect & share your worlds
CREATORS
WorLDS
pages created
Pins dropped
WhAT is
LegendKeeper?
LegendKeeper is the worldbuilding toolbox & RPG campaign manager that helps you build, connect & share your worlds
CREATORS
WorLDS
pages created
Pins dropped
What is LegendKeeper?
LegendKeeper is the worldbuilding toolbox & RPG campaign manager that helps you build, connect & share your worlds
CREATORS
WorLDS
pages created
Pins dropped
Lore
Catalog, connect, & conquer your campaign
Keep every detail, from cryptic prophecies to character backstories, organized in a wiki that magically connects and grows with your story.
"It makes it so stinkin’ easy to just write and keep writing."
— Xan Farley, Game Developer
Connect everything
Hide secrets from players
Re-use templates
Work offline, sync later
Export modules to many formats
Collaborate in real-time
Find anything instantly
Guilt players into reading lore
Lore
Catalog, connect, & conquer your campaign
Keep every detail, from cryptic prophecies to character backstories, organized in a wiki that magically connects and grows with your story.
"It makes it so stinkin’ easy to just write and keep writing."
— Xan Farley, Game Developer
Connect everything
Hide secrets from players
Re-use templates
Work offline, sync later
Export modules to many formats
Collaborate in real-time
Find anything instantly
Guilt players into reading lore
Lore
Catalog, connect, & conquer your campaign
Keep every detail, from cryptic prophecies to character backstories, organized in a wiki that magically connects and grows with your story.
"It makes it so stinkin’ easy to just write and keep writing."
— Xan Farley, Game Developer
Connect everything
Hide secrets from players
Re-use templates
Work offline, sync later
Export modules to many formats
Collaborate in real-time
Find anything instantly
Guilt players into reading lore
Maps
Like Google Maps for your world
Your world map isn't just an image. Nest your interactive maps, zoom from continents to crypts, and link every landmark to its wiki page.
"The map and its pins are so intuitive! This is what brought me from Obsidian."
— Sarah, Community
Pin locations
Catalog landmarks
Track journeys
Chart empires
Mark discoveries
Nest huge maps
Image Pins
Hide treasures
Reticulate splines
Maps
Like Google Maps for your world
Your world map isn't just an image. Nest your maps indefinitely, zoom from continents to crypts, and link every landmark to its wiki page.
"The map and its pins are so intuitive! This is what brought me from Obsidian."
— Sarah, Community
Pin locations
Catalog landmarks
Track journeys
Chart empires
Mark discoveries
Nest huge maps
Hide treasures
Reticulate splines
Maps
Like Google Maps for your world
Your world map isn't just an image. Nest your maps indefinitely, zoom from continents to crypts, and link every landmark to its wiki page.
"The map and its pins are so intuitive! This is what brought me from Obsidian."
— Sarah, Community
Pin locations
Catalog landmarks
Track journeys
Chart empires
Mark discoveries
Nest huge maps
Hide treasures
Reticulate splines
Who is LegendKeeper for?
Built for worldbuilders of every kind.
Game Masters
Run unforgettable campaigns. Keep TTRPG maps, lore, and secrets in one place and reveal them at just the right time.
Writers
Shape your stories with clarity. Track characters, arcs, and timelines while keeping your world organized.
Worldbuilders
Design maps, histories, and mythologies that grow naturally as your imagination expands.
Game Designers
Collaborate across teams, manage permissions, and share polished worlds with your players and fans.
Who is
LegendKeeper for?
Built for worldbuilders
of every kind
Game Masters
Run unforgettable campaigns. Keep TTRPG maps, lore, and secrets in one place and reveal them at just the right time.
Writers
Shape your stories with clarity. Track characters, arcs, and timelines while keeping your world organized.
Worldbuilders
Design maps, histories, and mythologies that grow naturally as your imagination expands.
Game Designers
Collaborate across teams, manage permissions, and share polished worlds with your players and fans.
Who is LegendKeeper for?
Built for worldbuilders
of every kind
Game Masters
Run unforgettable campaigns. Keep TTRPG maps, lore, and secrets in one place and reveal them at just the right time.
Writers
Shape your stories with clarity. Track characters, arcs, and timelines while keeping your world organized.
Worldbuilders
Design maps, histories, and mythologies that grow naturally as your imagination expands.
Game Designers
Collaborate across teams, manage permissions, and share polished worlds with your players and fans.
Timelines
NEW
Every world has a past, present and future
From ancient conflicts to future empires: catalog events to build a consistent, immersive history for any world.
Chronicle eras
Observe moon phases
Plot events
Visualize history
Fantasy Calendars
Trace lineages
Track parallel storylines
See cause and effect
Retcon everything
Timelines
NEW
Every world has a past, present and future
From ancient conflicts to future empires: catalog events to build a consistent, immersive history for any world.
Visualize history
Plot events
Trace lineages
Track parallel storylines
See cause and effect
Observe moon phases
Chronicle eras
Retcon everything
Timelines
NEW
Every world has a past,
present and future
From ancient conflicts to future empires: catalog events to build a consistent, immersive history for any world.
Visualize history
Plot events
Trace lineages
Track parallel storylines
See cause and effect
Observe moon phases
Chronicle eras
Retcon everything
Boards
Turn brainstorms into canon events
Map out relationships, plot conspiracies, and visualize quest flows on an infinite whiteboard. Add notes and images to connect every tangled idea to your wiki.
"LegendKeeper is a game-changer! I feel like I'm doing things I couldn't do before. Potential unleashed."
— Ricky, Community
Weave conspiracies
Design magic systems
Outline quests
Visualize family trees
Brainstorm ideas
Arrange scenes
Import images & notes
Overcomplicate the plot
Boards
Turn brainstorms into canon events
Map out relationships, plot conspiracies, and visualize quest flows on an infinite whiteboard. Add notes and images to connect every tangled idea to your wiki.
"LegendKeeper is a game-changer! I feel like I'm doing things I couldn't do before. Potential unleashed."
— Ricky, Community
Outline quests
Weave conspiracies
Design magic systems
Brainstorm ideas
Import images & notes
Arrange scenes
Overcomplicate the plot
Boards
Turn brainstorms into canon events
Map out relationships, plot conspiracies, and visualize quest flows on an infinite whiteboard. Add notes and images to connect every tangled idea to your wiki.
"LegendKeeper is a game-changer! I feel like I'm doing things I couldn't do before. Potential unleashed."
— Ricky, Community
Outline quests
Weave conspiracies
Design magic systems
Brainstorm ideas
Import images & notes
Arrange scenes
Overcomplicate the plot
WHAT CAN LEGENDKEEPER DO?
Power tools for
the discerning creator
Flexible organization
Organize your world how you like. No rigid forms or forced categories.
Hide secrets
Add juicy tidbits for GM eyes only, right in the middle of your wiki pages.
Secret
My dad thinks that LegendKeeper is the best worldbuilding tool and that's really all that matters
Own your data
You're never locked in. Offline mode and robust export options means your data belongs to you.
Private first
Hold back lore until the perfect moment with robust permissions and secrets.
Build with friends
Collaborate in real time. Stories evolve faster with teammates, GMs, or writers.
Justin
Alex
Braden
Share your world
Showcase your world to players or the world via shared web links.
Share
WHAT CAN LEGENDKEEPER DO?
Power tools for the discerning creator
Flexible organization
Organize your world how you like. No rigid forms or forced categories.
Hide secrets
Add juicy tidbits for GM eyes only, right in the middle of your wiki pages.
Secret
My dad thinks that LegendKeeper is the best worldbuilding tool and that's really all that matters
Own your data
You're never locked in. Offline mode and robust export options means your data belongs to you.
Private first
Hold back lore until the perfect moment with robust permissions and secrets.
Build with friends
Collaborate in real time. Stories evolve faster with teammates, GMs, or writers.
Justin
Alex
Braden
Share your world
Showcase your world to players or the world via shared web links.
Share
WHAT CAN LEGENDKEEPER DO?
Power tools for
the discerning creator
Flexible organization
Organize your world how you like. No rigid forms or forced categories.
Hide secrets
Add juicy tidbits for GM eyes only, right in the middle of your wiki pages.
Secret
My dad thinks that LegendKeeper is the best worldbuilding tool and that's really all that matters
Own your data
You're never locked in. Offline mode and robust export options means your data belongs to you.
Private first
Hold back lore until the perfect moment with robust permissions and secrets.
Build with friends
Collaborate in real time. Stories evolve faster with teammates, GMs, or writers.
Justin
Alex
Braden
Share your world
Showcase your world to players or the world via shared web links.
Share
Customer Stories
The bards sing our praise
"LegendKeeper is legitimately a no brainer for my creative process. No one has put all of the pieces together so elegantly, and made something as fun to build with."
— Derek Rawlings, GM
“It makes it so stinkin’ easy to just write and keep writing.”
— Xan Farley, Game Dev
“LegendKeeper is the best resource out there because everything is quick and snappy and you can make things really fast.”
— Anto, Icarus Games
“I run several RPGs within LegendKeeper, from Fantasy to Cyberpunk, with my podcast and the greater community. We share creative control while keeping GM notes hidden till the big reveal.”
— David, High Shelf Collective
"Super easy to dive into without feeling overwhelmed with too many bells and whistles."
— Deven Rue, Cartographer
"LegendKeeper is more than a worldbuilding tool, it’s my narrative wiki, my campaign bible, and one-stop shop for the places and faces my brain thinks up."
— Sleeve, Community
“This app is incredibly important to my creative process now. It’s getting really hard to write in anything else.”
— Eoin Bathurst, Creator
“The great community is a thick layer of icing on the LK cake.”
— Dalmasca, Community
"It's robust, but not prescriptive or overly complicated. The features you need work right out of the box, and the features you don't need don't get in the way."
— Fresco, Community
Customer Stories
The bards sing our praise
"LegendKeeper is legitimately a no brainer for my creative process. No one has put all of the pieces together so elegantly, and made something as fun to build with."
— Derek Rawlings, GM
“It makes it so stinkin’ easy to just write and keep writing.”
— Xan Farley, Game Dev
“LegendKeeper is the best resource out there because everything is quick and snappy and you can make things really fast.”
— Anto, Icarus Games
“I run several RPGs within LegendKeeper, from Fantasy to Cyberpunk, with my podcast and the greater community. We share creative control while keeping GM notes hidden till the big reveal.”
— David, High Shelf Collective
"Super easy to dive into without feeling overwhelmed with too many bells and whistles."
— Deven Rue, Cartographer
"LegendKeeper is more than a worldbuilding tool, it’s my narrative wiki, my campaign bible, and one-stop shop for the places and faces my brain thinks up."
— Sleeve, Community
Customer Stories
The bards sing
our praise
"LegendKeeper is legitimately a no brainer for my creative process. No one has put all of the pieces together so elegantly, and made something as fun to build with."
— Derek Rawlings, GM
“It makes it so stinkin’ easy to just write and keep writing.”
— Xan Farley, Game Dev
“LegendKeeper is the best resource out there because everything is quick and snappy and you can make things really fast.”
— Anto, Icarus Games
“I run several RPGs within LegendKeeper, from Fantasy to Cyberpunk, with my podcast and the greater community. We share creative control while keeping GM notes hidden till the big reveal.”
— David, High Shelf Collective
"Super easy to dive into without feeling overwhelmed with too many bells and whistles."
— Deven Rue, Cartographer
"LegendKeeper is more than a worldbuilding tool, it’s my narrative wiki, my campaign bible, and one-stop shop for the places and faces my brain thinks up."
— Sleeve, Community
“This app is incredibly important to my creative process now. It’s getting really hard to write in anything else.”
— Eoin Bathurst, Creator
“The great community is a thick layer of icing on the LK cake.”
— Dalmasca, Community
"It's robust, but not prescriptive or overly complicated. The features you need work right out of the box, and the features you don't need don't get in the way."
— Fresco, Community
LegendKeeper Community
Join our community of worldbuilders
We have an active community of worldbuilders to share your creations and questions with via our Discord. Listening to our users is LegendKeeper's secret ingredient!
Evrus
Vill
Quest in Brinusk
Kilcunda
Jewel Cities of Talavaar
Anto
Laniera
Justcallmedylon
The Imperial Archives
TheArgotect
Auranis
Blake B
LegendKeeper
Community
Join our community of worldbuilders
We have an active community of worldbuilders to share your creations and questions with via our Discord. Listening to our users is LegendKeeper's secret ingredient!
Evrus
Vill
Quest in Brinusk
Kilcunda
Jewel Cities of Talavaar
Anto
Laniera
Justcallmedylon
The Imperial Archives
TheArgotect
Auranis
Blake B
LegendKeeper
Community
Join our community of worldbuilders
We have an active community of worldbuilders to share your creations and questions with via our Discord. Listening to our users is LegendKeeper's secret ingredient!
Evrus
Vill
Quest in Brinusk
Kilcunda
Jewel Cities of Talavaar
Anto
Laniera
Justcallmedylon
The Imperial Archives
TheArgotect
Auranis
Blake B
Simple Pricing
Try it free for 14 days
Basic
Collaborate & keep your work.
Free plan
View & export all your projects
Collaborate with project owners
Pro
ANNUAL
Unlimited creation & total control.
$9
$7.50
per month
Save 16%
Create & edit unlimited projects
Unlimited wiki pages
Unlimited maps and asset sizes
Unlimited timelines and events
Unlimited whiteboards
Unlimited collaborators
Unlimited storage
Publish to web
And more…
Simple Pricing
Try it free
for 14 days
Basic
Collaborate & keep your work.
Free plan
View & export all your projects
Collaborate with project owners
Pro
ANNUAL
Unlimited creation & total control.
$9
$7.50
per month
Save 16%
Create & edit unlimited projects
Unlimited wiki pages
Unlimited maps and asset sizes
Unlimited timelines and events
Unlimited whiteboards
Unlimited collaborators
Unlimited storage
Publish to web
And more…
Simple Pricing
Try it free for 14 days
Basic
Collaborate & keep your work.
Free plan
View & export all your projects
Collaborate with project owners
Pro
ANNUAL
Unlimited creation & total control.
$9
$7.50
per month
Save 16%
Create & edit unlimited projects
Unlimited wiki pages
Unlimited maps and asset sizes
Unlimited timelines and events
Unlimited whiteboards
Unlimited collaborators
Unlimited storage
Publish to web
And more…
Frequently asked questions
Quick answers to help you get started and make the most of LegendKeeper.
Have another question?
Ask in our Discord
How is LegendKeeper different from Obsidian or Notion?
LegendKeeper is built specifically for worldbuilders and GMs with native support for fantasy / sci-fi maps and timelines. No tinkering with plugins, no 30 hours of Youtube tutorials. Just worldbuilding right out the gates.
Can I import my existing notes into LegendKeeper?
Yes; LegendKeeper's import tool supports a variety of formats: markdown, Obsidian, WorldAnvil, Google Docs, and more. Most users are ready in under 20 minutes.
What happens when my subscription expires?
Your data belongs to you; you can access and export your creations as you please. You can also collaborate with other project owners for free.
Will this replace my virtual tabletop?
LegendKeeper isn't a VTT—it's your worldbuilding website and home base. Use it alongside Foundry, Roll20, Fantasy Grounds, or any other VTT you love.
Do my players need accounts for LegendKeeper?
Nope! You can invite them as free collaborators or send them a public viewing link. They see what you want, nothing more.
Is LegendKeeper only for TTRPGs and DnD?
While LegendKeeper is wiki-style worldbuilding software aimed at tabletop roleplaying games, it's unopinionated and great for writers, game designers, and worldbuilding hobbyists as well.
Does LegendKeeper have generative AI features?
No, LegendKeeper does not have generative AI features.
Does LegendKeeper have a mobile app?
Not yet; it's something we'd love to do. We're making LegendKeeper more mobile-web friendly first, and then we'll tackle native mobile apps later on the roadmap.
Frequently asked questions
Quick answers to help you get started and make the most of LegendKeeper.
Have another question?
Ask in our Discord
How is LegendKeeper different from Obsidian or Notion?
LegendKeeper is built specifically for worldbuilders and GMs with native support for fantasy, sci-fi maps and timelines. No tinkering with plugins, no 30 hours of Youtube tutorials. Just worldbuliding right out the gates.
Can I import my existing notes?
Yes; LegendKeeper's import tool supports a variety of formats: markdown, Obsidian, WorldAnvil, and more. Most users are ready in under 20 minutes.
What happens when my subscription expires?
Your data belongs to you; you can access and export your creations as you please. You can also collaborate with other project owners for free.
Will this replace my virtual tabletop?
LegendKeeper isn't a VTT—it's your worldbuilding website and home base. Use it alongside Foundry, Roll20, or any other VTT you love.
Do my players need accounts for LegendKeeper?
Nope! You can invite them as free collaborators or send them a public viewing link. They see what you want, nothing more.
Is LegendKeeper only for TTRPGs and DnD?
While LegendKeeper is worldbuilding software aimed at dungeon masters, it's unopinionated and great for writers, game designers, and worldbuilding hobbyists as well.
Does LegendKeeper have generative AI features?
No, LegendKeeper does not have generative AI features.
Does LegendKeeper have a mobile app?
Not yet; it's something we'd love to do. We're making LegendKeeper more mobile-web friendly first, and then we'll tackle native mobile apps later on the roadmap.
Get started in minutes
Build immersive maps, timeless lore,
and interconnected stories… All in one place.
Get started in minutes
Build immersive maps, timeless lore,
and interconnected stories… All in one place.
Get started in minutes
Build immersive maps, timeless lore, and
interconnected stories… All in one place.