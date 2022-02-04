Changelog

Marketing Page 3.0

www.LegendKeeper.com has been updated. * Switched hosting provider from Ghost Pro to new LegendKeeper Next.js server. * Rebuilt entire marketing page in React + Next.js. * Added link to an "Example Project" running on LK 0.13, "Public Worlds Preview Build" We want to be able to serve public worlds from our root domain, and our prior configuration did not allow for that. Re-launching the site is an important part in the Public Worlds update deployment. Additionally, the last marketing pa

LegendKeeper 0.12.1.0

* You can now customize which tab a pin points to. * Cover images in the flyout preview are back! You can now set an image block as an element's cover, which causes this image to be used in the element's flyout preview and board card. The cover image will not appear on map or board tabs. * Image blocks now start off in an empty state to allow for more appealing usage in templates. * Clicking an image block previews the full image. * Fixed some long-standing window sizing issue

LegendKeeper 0.12.0.1

Re-enabled editing in fly-out preview. You can now adjust the preview's width by dragging. Your set width will be remembered locally on your browser. Fixed the wiki tab's "Full-width" setting not remembering what the <0.12 full-width setting was. Restored "Expand All" and "Collapse All" to the element context menu. Pin dragging and clustering are now their own setting on the map toolbar. Fixed a few light mode style bugs. Fixed the image cropper slider appearance on Firefox. The image hea

LegendKeeper 0.12.0.0

EDIT: FYI, there's a bit of jank with the update process. Clicking the update button may not trigger a refresh; I'm not sure why this is as I haven't touched anything here. If you get stuck, hold Shift and click Refresh. If you see a blank screen, refresh again. Hey everyone, I have a mega update for you today! This update has been a long time coming—it's both a UI style overhaul, as well as a complete re-imagining of the LegendKeeper workflow. We think this update makes LegendKeeper both simp

LegendKeeper 0.11.3.2

* Added "past due" billing state to the list of "active" states. * Added UI to guide folks to update outdated payment methods. Since the first pay periods for LegendKeeper's new billing system are starting to end, we're seeing a couple issues related to expired cards and failed payments. Specifically, LegendKeeper mistakenly treats the "past due" state as if it's inactive, so it sets projects in the account to read-only. This isn't the intended behavior. "Past due" is actually an "Active" sta

LegendKeeper 0.11.2.0

* Switched email provider to something faster and more reliable. * Increase login code lifetime by a few minutes. This shouldn't be necessary with the new provider, but just in case. * Added SEPA direct debit / IBAN payment method for EU users. Will announce this more formally tomorrow when y'all are awake :P * Fixed bug causing autolink to crash when any page was named empty string "". * Added a couple new validation rules to Boards' auto-repair system. * Small fixes to our event re

