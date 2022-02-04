Marketing Page 3.0
www.LegendKeeper.com has been updated. * Switched hosting provider from Ghost Pro to new LegendKeeper Next.js server. * Rebuilt entire marketing page in React + Next.js. * Added link to an "Example Project" running on LK 0.13, "Public Worlds Preview Build" We want to be able to serve public worlds from our root domain, and our prior configuration did not allow for that. Re-launching the site is an important part in the Public Worlds update deployment. Additionally, the last marketing paREAD MORE