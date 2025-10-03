LegendKeeper 0.19.0.1
This update is a summary of the last couple weeks of bugfixes. There was a lot lol Editor * Fixed a family of table-editing crashes (hover/drag position errors), and the table row menu now works on the final row * Image blocks: restored resize behavior to match the legacy editor, fixed the left resize handle on short or clipped images, resize handles now only appear on images, and blocks can be resized down to 3% width * Mention fixes: "Change link text" actually works, mentions are underlREAD MORE