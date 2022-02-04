18 Aug / 00:14 / 2022

LegendKeeper 0.12.1.0

* You can now customize which tab a pin points to. * Cover images in the flyout preview are back! You can now set an image block as an element's cover, which causes this image to be used in the element's flyout preview and board card. The cover image will not appear on map or board tabs. * Image blocks now start off in an empty state to allow for more appealing usage in templates. * Clicking an image block previews the full image. * Fixed some long-standing window sizing issue

