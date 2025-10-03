Changelog

Read the most up to date change notes for LegendKeeper.
These posts get technical 🤓

LegendKeeper 0.19.0.1

This update is a summary of the last couple weeks of bugfixes. There was a lot lol Editor * Fixed a family of table-editing crashes (hover/drag position errors), and the table row menu now works on the final row * Image blocks: restored resize behavior to match the legacy editor, fixed the left resize handle on short or clipped images, resize handles now only appear on images, and blocks can be resized down to 3% width * Mention fixes: "Change link text" actually works, mentions are underl

READ MORE

LegendKeeper 0.19.0.0

Foundation & Performance * LegendKeeper’s new app url is www.legendkeeper.com. Use www.legendkeeper.com/login to use 0.19. * 0.18 will remain available at app.legendkeeper.com for the next week or so. Your saved links and bookmarks will automatically be updated at that time. * The UI has been rebuilt from the ground up, eliminating many inconsistencies and increasing performance. Auth & Account * New login screen * New login methods: Discord, password, and passkey; access using My Accoun

READ MORE

LegendKeeper 0.18.0.2

* Enable measure and navigation tool on calibrated maps in read-only mode. * Fix asset renaming in the new asset browser. * Hint browser to not use autocomplete on the filter bar. * More global middle-click-to-pan handling on the map. * Right click to undo point placement when in region or path edit modes. * Fix bug preventing drag and drop of files onto new asset manager. * More thorough invalid color handling on map view. * Public view: fix vertical scrolling issues when tables with ho

READ MORE

LegendKeeper 0.18.0.1

* Fix crash caused by inadequate recursion protection in map sidebar * Fix overflow not working with long property bars on a map page * Fix base pages not showing up in Link Existing flow for pins * Fix the map sidebar name filter not working for linked & synced pins * Fix pin hidden states not cascading to descendants * Disable sneaky sneaky way to see the broken and unfinished fog of war tool * Fix CSS and icon file issues causing icons not to show up in Safari * Fix Ctrl+K not working

READ MORE

LegendKeeper 0.18.0.0

TLDR: * new map tool with pins, regions, paths, labels, measuring, fantasy navigation, and multiplayer cursors * New project filter tool and multi-select in the left sidebar * Global tag management in the LK menu. (rename & delete) * New asset manager with Unsplash and Pinterest integration * Map embed block for pages and the right sidebar * Emoji overhaul The long version: * A brand new map tool! * Pins * Control whether the pin label is hover, always, or never show. * H

READ MORE

LegendKeeper 0.17.2.0

* Added the "Meter" Block, which allows you to add various progress bars, gauges, token pools, star-ratings, etc, to your wiki pages and block sidebars. * Right click meters and the meter block to customize appearance, including color, style, and whether to showt the max value or not. * Click and drag to re-order meters within the meter block. * For the progress bar and radial meters, type a fraction to get a segmented display, type a percentage to get a smooth display. * Insert YouTube vid

READ MORE

LegendKeeper 0.17.1.2

* Improved WorldAnvil zip import tool. Import now: * Does its best to interpret article hierarchy * extracts @-mentions * pulls out some metadata fields into the right sidebar * empty articles that act as folders start with a subpage index * WorldAnvil's export data is incomplete and does not provide enough data to reconstruct: * maps * timelines * family trees * pretty much anything besides text articles * I recommend submitting feedback to WA if you'd like the expo

READ MORE

LegendKeeper 0.17.1.0

* Moons * You can now add moons to your Time System. * You can adjust the moon phase length and offset in minutes. * Days with moon phase changes have a moon phase icon on their calendar cell. * You can customize the color that the moon's icon will have when shown on the calendar view. * Hovering the moon phase icon(s) will show the names of relevant moons and their current phase. * The Gregorian preset now includes a default moon entry for the Moon/Luna. * Pin & Event lin

READ MORE
 