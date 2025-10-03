6 Nov / 01:03 / 2025

LegendKeeper 0.17.1.0

* Moons * You can now add moons to your Time System. * You can adjust the moon phase length and offset in minutes. * Days with moon phase changes have a moon phase icon on their calendar cell. * You can customize the color that the moon's icon will have when shown on the calendar view. * Hovering the moon phase icon(s) will show the names of relevant moons and their current phase. * The Gregorian preset now includes a default moon entry for the Moon/Luna. * Pin & Event lin

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