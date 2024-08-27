LegendKeeper 0.16.1.0

- Improved search for app.legendkeeper.com
- Search is now fuzzier and supports typos and slight spelling variations
- Search now incorporates more content, with a score boost applied in the following order:
- Element title
- Aliases
- Tab title
- Tags
- Article content
- Text field content
- New import feature
- Import content to LK at the project or element-level.
- Import into the project using "Import" in the top left LK menu, or use the import button on the "new element" screen.
- Import is a creative process, not a mutative process. Re-importing content exported from the same project will result in copies of the content with new IDs and new internal linkages.
- FYI, only exports made by version 0.16.1.0+ of LK can be imported. The old import format was not well-specified or thought out, and can't be imported properly.
- Import content from a variety of file types
- Import a .LK file to import pages, maps, and boards.
- LK and JSON imports are aggressively validated and will fail if they do not have the correct structure. Still, you should generally only import data from sources you trust.
- For developers:
- The .LK format is simply gzipped JSON, or application/json+gzip.
- It has an identical schema to the JSON import/export type.
- The LK and JSON formats include a content hash that can be used to check if an export has been modified from its original state. Currently unused in the app, but may be used at a later date for file validation and warnings.
- Import plaintext and Markdown for pages.
- Shift or Ctrl click in your file manager to select multiple.
- Import HTML for pages.
- Shift or Ctrl click in your file manager to select multiple.
- Import LegendKeeper JSON for pages, maps, and boards.
- Import an Obsidian vault folder for pages.
- LK will do its best to resolve [[Wiki Links]] and local links to automatically interlink your vault within LK.
- LK will attempt to parse your YAML Frontmatter to extract the following fields:
- Tags
- Alias
- More fields to come as LK adds more property types.
- Import a World Anvil file LegendKeeper using a WA non-subscriber HTML file, or a subscriber ZIP file.
- For non-subscriber HTML, LK will do its best to interpret your article hierarchy from the HTML and nest articles accordingly.
- LK will not attempt to resolve internal links due to WA's export HTML having invalid links. Improvements to come later.
- For a WA subscriber zip file, LK will adapt the folder hierarchy to LK's directory organization. Taking feedback on how best to handle this.
- This import format in particular is finicky and will need refinement. If you have a large WorldAnvil project that you'd like to import to LK, we'd love to hear from you about what's important to you in an import feature.
- This import format is subject to change and will need repairs if WA changes its export. If you are an avid WA user, we encourage you to encourage them to export in a more standard format, and have the same export format regardless of a user's paid status.
- Import a folder of MD, TXT, and HTML.
- Import an entire folder and LegendKeeper will crawl the folder, looking for .md, .txt, and .html files to convert to wiki pages.
- LK will use the directory format to make nesting decisions.
- LK will attempt to use filenames to resolve internal links, but non-unique names may interfere with linking.
- Import a zip file of MD, TXT, and HTML.
- Import a zip file and LegendKeeper will crawl the folder, looking for .md, .txt, and .html files to convert to wiki pages.
- LK will use the directory format to make nesting decisions.
- LK will attempt to use filenames to resolve internal links, but non-unique names may interfere with linking.
- Stop by our Discord or https://legendkeeper.canny.io/ to recommend more import targets.
- New export feature
- Export at the project or element level.
- Use the top-left menu to export an entire project
- Use the Element menu or right-click an element in your directory to export at the element level.
- Use the "Include sub-elements" toggle to export an entire folder and its descendants.
- Export to four new export types
- (Export formats do not yet include images; images still link to LK-hosted files.)
- LK format: A compressed file format for easily sharing pages, maps, and boards.
- This export format is complete, except for permissions: Re-importing it should make an exact replica of the exported content, minus the permissions.
- For developers: LK format is a compressed version of the JSON format. Specifically, application/json+gzip.
- This export/import format supports pages, maps, and boards.
- JSON format: An uncompressed, human-and-LK-readable export format.
- This export format is complete, except for permissions: Re-importing it should make an exact replica of the exported content, minus the permissions.
- This export/import format supports pages, maps, and boards.
- HTML format: A single HTML file, or a zip file of multiple HTML files as a flat list and an index.html, suitable for being hosted as a website.
- This export format is partial, meaning it does not include maps, boards, properties, and some editor content block types. Improvements to come.
- This format preserves internal links, making it easy to re-host your wiki pages as a website or use in other applications.
- The HTML format now uses human-readable slugs as the filenames, rather than LK's unique IDs.
- We have removed the "print friendly" option and made everything "print-friendly" by default. Prior versions of the export feature created tabs using javascript; we've moved away from this to make the exported HTML more universally compatible. Tabs are now collapsed into a single file, under a heading for each tab.
- MD format: A single MD file, or a zip file of MD files suitable to be used as a Markdown vault for applications like Obsidian.md.
- This export format is partial, meaning it does not include maps, boards, properties, and some editor content block types. Improvements to come.
- LK will use your hierarchy to establish a directory structure.
- LK will use Element names for file names. For best results, have unique element names; it'll still work if you have duplicates though.
- LK will use mentions and attempt to interlink your vault using local links. LK will not export as [[Wiki Links]] for compatibility reasons.
- LK will export your tags and aliases as YAML frontmatter.
- Taking recommendations for future import/export formats.
- Ideas: Docx, ODT, Google Docs, Kanka, etc.
- Updated advanced project options menu to not be so ugly.
- Re-enabled multi-threading support and added toggle to advanced project options.
- The "multithreading" option may make your LK more performant, but may also introduce issues in some browsers.
- I accidentally disabled this several months ago and didn't notice; it's not a critical feature, but can be beneficial in some instances.
- This option is disabled entirely in Safari due to compatibility issues.
- Added option to leave project if the project is locked to collaboration. (Prior hotfix)
- Fixed focus bug/involuntarily scrolling when clicking on a wiki page. (Prior hotfix)
- Fixed crash bug in asset manager (Prior hotfix)
LegendKeeper 0.16.1.0
Braden Herndon
