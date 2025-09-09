LegendKeeper Timelines are here!

Fantasy timelines in LegendKeeper are finally here!
The day has arrived. That time I spent locked in my room with a copy of Calendrical Calculations has finally paid off. You can now make fantasy timelines in LegendKeeper, using what we think is the most powerful fantasy timeline tool ever made.
With Timelines, you can build a rich, immersive history for your project. Events are backed by real calendar math for dynamic calculations and displaying events to scale. Events can stand alone, or be linked to your other lore pages.
Here's what you can do starting today:
- Three powerful views -
- List view for the big chronological picture,
- Gantt view for exploring and comparing events at scale,
- classic Calendar view for the daily details.
- Style controls; make your timeline sexy with custom colors and images.
- Drag and drop for easy event editing.
- Custom calendars - 14 months? 28-hour days? Tamriel-inspired time system? Just do it, bay-beeee.
- Connect everything - Link events to your maps, lore pages, and characters.
- Groups - group and filter your events by topic to keep things clear and organized.
- Multiple timelines - Keep separate histories (with separate calendars even) for different worlds, characters, or storylines, and then merge them together in a linked & synced master timeline.
- Detail levels - we probably don't need to know that the Endless Age of Shadows started on 1300 Floobsday the 5th at 8:36pm; use dynamic detail levels to only show the relevant bits.
What's to come:
- Recurring/cyclical events
- Moons
- More ways to link to and reference events
- Tons more
Your chronology can now be a living, breathing part of your LegendKeeper world. Ready to make some history?