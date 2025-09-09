2 min read

LegendKeeper Timelines are here!

A stylized hourglass icon in white/light purple against a dark purple background with a grid pattern.

Fantasy timelines in LegendKeeper are finally here!

The day has arrived. That time I spent locked in my room with a copy of Calendrical Calculations has finally paid off. You can now make fantasy timelines in LegendKeeper, using what we think is the most powerful fantasy timeline tool ever made.

A timeline interface showing historical events with three main categories: Major Events - Shows "The Philosopher Arrives" dated Coldheart 28th, 1200 CE, with a scenic fantasy landscape featuring green hills, a prominent mountain, and a figure on horseback under a bright blue sky with white clouds. Conflicts - Displays "The Pyrrhic War" spanning from Ashwind 1208 CE to Summertide 1214 CE, illustrated with a dramatic sunset scene showing silhouettes of riders on horseback near a gnarled tree against an orange-yellow sky. Major Discoveries - A third category is visible at the bottom but appears to be partially cut off in the image. The interface has a dark background with diamond-shaped markers connecting the timeline entries, and each event card features rich, fantasy-style artwork that complements the historical narrative being presented.
Organize major events, conflicts, and discoveries with rich visual storytelling—from the arrival of legendary figures to epic wars that shaped your realm.

With Timelines, you can build a rich, immersive history for your project. Events are backed by real calendar math for dynamic calculations and displaying events to scale. Events can stand alone, or be linked to your other lore pages.

Here's what you can do starting today:

LegendKeeper's fantasy timeline interface showing a Gantt chart-style view of interconnected events in 1258-1259. The timeline displays custom fantasy months (Hammer, Flocktime, Greengrass, Midsummer) with overlapping event bars including "The Sorcerer's Gambit," "Elara's Adventure," and "Battle of the Gods." Below are two large visual event cards for "Spellbreaker Revolt" and "The Cloudborn Campaign" with fantasy landscape artwork. A randomize button appears in the top right corner.
Visualize complex campaign timelines with LegendKeeper's Gantt chart view—track overlapping adventures, wars, and events across your custom fantasy calendar.
  • Three powerful views -
    • List view for the big chronological picture,
    • Gantt view for exploring and comparing events at scale,
    • classic Calendar view for the daily details.
LegendKeeper's calendar view showing a fantasy campaign schedule across Monday through Thursday. Events are displayed as colored bars spanning multiple days, including "The party arrives," "Festival of Gifts," "Merchants arrive," "Mountain road opens," "Bandits at the bridge," "Dragon sighting," "Tournament of Ages," "Third Royal Decree," "Bar brawl," "Duel of Princes," "First harvest," "Rockfall," and "Bandits leave." Some days show "+2 more" indicating additional events. Events use different colors and icons to categorize different types of activities.
Plan your campaign with LegendKeeper's calendar view—track party arrivals, festivals, conflicts, and world events across your custom timeline.
  • Style controls; make your timeline sexy with custom colors and images.
  • Drag and drop for easy event editing.
  • Custom calendars - 14 months? 28-hour days? Tamriel-inspired time system? Just do it, bay-beeee.
LegendKeeper's calendar system configuration interface showing different calendar options. On the left is a dropdown menu with "Gregorian" selected (checkmarked), and other options including "Harptos," "Exandria," "Scrolls," and "Custom." The center shows a months list with January, February, March, and April, plus a "Leap Day" entry. On the right is a standard calendar view showing October 2025 with navigation controls and date grid displaying days of the week (S M T W T F S) and numbered days 1-27.
Choose from popular fantasy calendars or create your own—LegendKeeper supports Harptos, Exandria, Elder Scrolls, and custom systems.
  • Connect everything - Link events to your maps, lore pages, and characters.
  • Groups - group and filter your events by topic to keep things clear and organized.
  • Multiple timelines - Keep separate histories (with separate calendars even) for different worlds, characters, or storylines, and then merge them together in a linked & synced master timeline.
  • Detail levels - we probably don't need to know that the Endless Age of Shadows started on 1300 Floobsday the 5th at 8:36pm; use dynamic detail levels to only show the relevant bits.

What's to come:

  • Recurring/cyclical events
  • Moons
  • More ways to link to and reference events
  • Tons more

Your chronology can now be a living, breathing part of your LegendKeeper world. Ready to make some history?

Written by Braden Herndon

