LegendKeeper Timelines are here!

Fantasy timelines in LegendKeeper are finally here!

The day has arrived. That time I spent locked in my room with a copy of Calendrical Calculations has finally paid off. You can now make fantasy timelines in LegendKeeper, using what we think is the most powerful fantasy timeline tool ever made.

Organize major events, conflicts, and discoveries with rich visual storytelling—from the arrival of legendary figures to epic wars that shaped your realm.

With Timelines, you can build a rich, immersive history for your project. Events are backed by real calendar math for dynamic calculations and displaying events to scale. Events can stand alone, or be linked to your other lore pages.

Here's what you can do starting today:

Visualize complex campaign timelines with LegendKeeper's Gantt chart view—track overlapping adventures, wars, and events across your custom fantasy calendar.

Three powerful views - List view for the big chronological picture, Gantt view for exploring and comparing events at scale, classic Calendar view for the daily details.

Plan your campaign with LegendKeeper's calendar view—track party arrivals, festivals, conflicts, and world events across your custom timeline.

Style controls ; make your timeline sexy with custom colors and images.

; make your timeline sexy with custom colors and images. Drag and drop for easy event editing.

for easy event editing. Custom calendars - 14 months? 28-hour days? Tamriel-inspired time system? Just do it, bay-beeee.

Choose from popular fantasy calendars or create your own—LegendKeeper supports Harptos, Exandria, Elder Scrolls, and custom systems.

Connect everything - Link events to your maps, lore pages, and characters.

- Link events to your maps, lore pages, and characters. Groups - group and filter your events by topic to keep things clear and organized.

- group and filter your events by topic to keep things clear and organized. Multiple timelines - Keep separate histories (with separate calendars even) for different worlds, characters, or storylines, and then merge them together in a linked & synced master timeline.

- Keep separate histories (with separate calendars even) for different worlds, characters, or storylines, and then merge them together in a linked & synced master timeline. Detail levels - we probably don't need to know that the Endless Age of Shadows started on 1300 Floobsday the 5th at 8:36pm; use dynamic detail levels to only show the relevant bits.

What's to come:

Recurring/cyclical events

Moons

More ways to link to and reference events

Tons more

Your chronology can now be a living, breathing part of your LegendKeeper world. Ready to make some history?

