Team
Meet the team building LegendKeeper.
Braden Herndon
Co-Founder / Dev
Braden created LegendKeeper because being a Game Master was too dang hard!
Built a CRDT-powered sync layer for LegendKeeper that supports local-first real-time collaboration and offline support for millions of documents.
Justin Bonnet
Co-Founder / Design
Justin joined LegendKeeper to bring delightful user experiences to the RPG world.
Product Design Lead for Innovation Team at Match Group. Creative direction and artwork for multiple Monstercat artist releases. Experiments in AR, VR, and web3.