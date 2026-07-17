Our vision is to make worldbuilding software that unleashes the potential of every worldbuilder. LegendKeeper is still in Beta because we believe certain features needed to fulfill that vision are still missing.

You can review our current list of features on our features page , as well as some of our plans for the future.

With that being said, we believe that the current state of LegendKeeper is polished and stable enough to provide the best quality worldbuilding app that exists today. Your subscription fee will get you continued access to the Beta, and it will continue to provide access when we launch Version 1.

We hope you will subscribe and help us shape the roadmap over the coming years.