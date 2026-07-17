Simple Pricing
Try it free for 14 days
Basic
Collaborate & keep your work.
Free plan
View & export all your projects
Collaborate with project owners
Pro
ANNUAL
Unlimited creation & total control.
$9
$7.50
per month
Save 16%
Create & edit unlimited projects
Unlimited wiki pages
Unlimited maps and asset sizes
Unlimited timelines and events
Unlimited whiteboards
Unlimited collaborators
Unlimited storage
Publish to web
And more…
Simple Pricing
Try it free
for 14 days
Basic
Collaborate & keep your work.
Free plan
View & export all your projects
Collaborate with project owners
Pro
ANNUAL
Unlimited creation & total control.
$9
$7.50
per month
Save 16%
Create & edit unlimited projects
Unlimited wiki pages
Unlimited maps and asset sizes
Unlimited timelines and events
Unlimited whiteboards
Unlimited collaborators
Unlimited storage
Publish to web
And more…
Simple Pricing
Try it free for 14 days
Basic
Collaborate & keep your work.
Free plan
View & export all your projects
Collaborate with project owners
Pro
ANNUAL
Unlimited creation & total control.
$9
$7.50
per month
Save 16%
Create & edit unlimited projects
Unlimited wiki pages
Unlimited maps and asset sizes
Unlimited timelines and events
Unlimited whiteboards
Unlimited collaborators
Unlimited storage
Publish to web
And more…
Frequently asked questions
Quick answers to help you get started and make the most of LegendKeeper.
Why is LegendKeeper in Beta?
Our vision is to make worldbuilding software that unleashes the potential of every worldbuilder. LegendKeeper is still in Beta because we believe certain features needed to fulfill that vision are still missing.
You can review our current list of features on our features page, as well as some of our plans for the future.
With that being said, we believe that the current state of LegendKeeper is polished and stable enough to provide the best quality worldbuilding app that exists today. Your subscription fee will get you continued access to the Beta, and it will continue to provide access when we launch Version 1.
We hope you will subscribe and help us shape the roadmap over the coming years.
Do you offer refunds?
We do not offer refunds, but we do offer a 14 day free trial for every new account.
How much does LegendKeeper cost?
LegendKeeper can be purchased for a subscription fee of 9 USD per month or 90 USD per year, converted to your local currency.
Do my guests or players have to pay?
No, an unlimited number of guests can participate in your projects for free. Only the project owner needs an active subscription.
What happens if my subscription lapses?
When a subscription lapses, project owners can continue to access their projects and see the contents, though they can no longer edit or create new things. You can view and export your project, and participate in others' projects for free.
Project guests can not view projects with lapsed subscriptions. Only the project creator can.
We will always ensure you can view or export your own data.
Data lock-in is completely against our values. We commit to always maintaining an export feature so that you can leave LegendKeeper at any time, regardless of your subscription status.
You own your data, not us.
Is LegendKeeper a one-time purchase or a subscription?
Creating your own LegendKeeper projects requires a subscription.
Participating in others' projects is free.
To maintain edit access to your own LegendKeeper projects, you continue paying the monthly subscription fee. We currently have no plans to switch to a one-time purchase model.
We believe that this pricing model, while not perfect for everyone, is the best way to ensure that our incentives align with yours. With a SaaS model, we have to earn your approval every single month. We will have no reason to hold back features for big new version releases - you will get improvements the moment they are ready. We will be able to focus all our efforts on product development without the need to devote energy to sales.
We believe this is the only sustainable way to achieve our goals with LegendKeeper and continue to provide you with a worldbuilding platform that meets the highest quality standards.
What payment methods do you accept?
LegendKeeper processes payments with Stripe - a global payments platform that processes payments for millions of businesses everyday. Stripe has PCI Level 1 security compliance, which is the highest level possible.
We currently accept the following payment methods:
Most major credit cards
Single Euro Payments Area (SEPA) Direct Debit (must pay in €)
Due to the nature of our business, there are certain payment methods we cannot accept at this time:
Manual invoicing
Payment methods that cannot automatically charge you every billing cycle
If you would like to request a payment method, please contact us (select the “Subscriptions & Billing” option).
Do you accept Paypal?
Not yet, but we will begin accepting PayPal soon.
Have another question?
Ask in our Discord
Frequently asked questions
Quick answers to help you get started and make the most of LegendKeeper.
Why is LegendKeeper in Beta?
Our vision is to make worldbuilding software that unleashes the potential of every worldbuilder. LegendKeeper is still in Beta because we believe certain features needed to fulfill that vision are still missing.
You can review our current list of features on our features page, as well as some of our plans for the future.
With that being said, we believe that the current state of LegendKeeper is polished and stable enough to provide the best quality worldbuilding app that exists today. Your subscription fee will get you continued access to the Beta, and it will continue to provide access when we launch Version 1.
We hope you will subscribe and help us shape the roadmap over the coming years.
Do you offer refunds?
We do not offer refunds, but we do offer a 14 day free trial for every new account.
How much does LegendKeeper cost?
LegendKeeper can be purchased for a subscription fee of 9 USD per month or 90 USD per year, converted to your local currency.
Do my guests or players have to pay?
No, an unlimited number of guests can participate in your projects for free. Only the project owner needs an active subscription.
What happens if my subscription lapses?
When a subscription lapses, project owners can continue to access their projects and see the contents, though they can no longer edit or create new things. You can view and export your project, and participate in others' projects for free.
Project guests can not view projects with lapsed subscriptions. Only the project creator can.
We will always ensure you can view or export your own data.
Data lock-in is completely against our values. We commit to always maintaining an export feature so that you can leave LegendKeeper at any time, regardless of your subscription status.
You own your data, not us.
Is LegendKeeper a one-time purchase or a subscription?
Creating your own LegendKeeper projects requires a subscription.
Participating in others' projects is free.
To maintain edit access to your own LegendKeeper projects, you continue paying the monthly subscription fee. We currently have no plans to switch to a one-time purchase model.
We believe that this pricing model, while not perfect for everyone, is the best way to ensure that our incentives align with yours. With a SaaS model, we have to earn your approval every single month. We will have no reason to hold back features for big new version releases - you will get improvements the moment they are ready. We will be able to focus all our efforts on product development without the need to devote energy to sales.
We believe this is the only sustainable way to achieve our goals with LegendKeeper and continue to provide you with a worldbuilding platform that meets the highest quality standards.
What payment methods do you accept?
LegendKeeper processes payments with Stripe - a global payments platform that processes payments for millions of businesses everyday. Stripe has PCI Level 1 security compliance, which is the highest level possible.
We currently accept the following payment methods:
Most major credit cards
Single Euro Payments Area (SEPA) Direct Debit (must pay in €)
Due to the nature of our business, there are certain payment methods we cannot accept at this time:
Manual invoicing
Payment methods that cannot automatically charge you every billing cycle
If you would like to request a payment method, please contact us (select the “Subscriptions & Billing” option).
Do you accept Paypal?
Not yet, but we will begin accepting PayPal soon.
Have another question?
Ask in our Discord
Get started in minutes
Build immersive maps, timeless lore,
and interconnected stories… All in one place.
Get started in minutes
Build immersive maps, timeless lore,
and interconnected stories… All in one place.
Get started in minutes
Build immersive maps, timeless lore, and
interconnected stories… All in one place.