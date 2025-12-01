Improve your worldbuilding

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LegendKeeper: Foundations
Hey squad, long time no see! We've spent the last few months heads down, rebuilding LegendKeeper from the ground up. Everything's faster, easier to use, and ready for the roadmap ahead. And to be clear: everything you've built is right where you left it; it's just more polished. This update got so huge we had to split it into five volumes. We're also planning something special to close out the series, but more on that when we get there. This first volume is mostly under-the-hood work, but you'
How to run D&D - Waterdeep: Dungeon of the Mad Mage
Waterdeep: Dungeon of the Mad Mage is now considered a classic Dungeons & Dragons adventure, one that you and your players might want to experience yourself. Learn how to make that process easier.
The new LegendKeeper map tool is here
For years, LegendKeeper maps have been simple: Drop a pin. Write some lore. But we've always known maps could do so much more. Today, we're shipping a completely rebuilt map tool with regions, paths, labels, measuring, fantasy navigation, and real-time multiplayer cursors. You can still just drop a pin, but you have many more options now. 📍 Regions let you outline kingdoms, territories, biomes, or anything else with customizable fills, strokes, and labels. See the area and perimeter of any re
With LegendKeeper’s RPG meters, you can track everything from character stats to dungeon progress
Have you ever wanted to easily track key elements for your tabletop roleplaying game - both during preparation and mid-session, all without sacrificing clean and crisp visuals? Now you can!
Dev Update: Meters Vol. 1
Surprise update for you! You can now track numbers on your LegendKeeper wiki pages and in your Block sidebar using LegendKeeper's new Meter Block: Health bars, ability scores, spell slots, mana pools; any kind of meter you can think of. We wanted number properties to feel as beautiful as text, so we've put a lot of thought into these. Six ways to visualize your stats You've got a few options: * Bars - Your classic progress bar, segmented or smooth. * Circle - Full circular gauges. Great f