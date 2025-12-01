Improve your worldbuilding

30 Jun 2026 • 2 min read

LegendKeeper: Foundations

Hey squad, long time no see! We've spent the last few months heads down, rebuilding LegendKeeper from the ground up. Everything's faster, easier to use, and ready for the roadmap ahead. And to be clear: everything you've built is right where you left it; it's just more polished. This update got so huge we had to split it into five volumes. We're also planning something special to close out the series, but more on that when we get there. This first volume is mostly under-the-hood work, but you'