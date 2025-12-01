Improve your worldbuilding

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LegendKeeper posts action-oriented worldbuilding articles and free resources. Browse them all here.

LegendKeeper: Foundations
2 min read

LegendKeeper: Foundations

Hey squad, long time no see! We've spent the last few months heads down, rebuilding LegendKeeper from the ground up. Everything's faster, easier to use, and ready for the roadmap ahead. And to be clear: everything you've built is right where you left it; it's just more polished. This update got so huge we had to split it into five volumes. We're also planning something special to close out the series, but more on that when we get there. This first volume is mostly under-the-hood work, but you'

The new LegendKeeper map tool is here
3 min read

The new LegendKeeper map tool is here

For years, LegendKeeper maps have been simple: Drop a pin. Write some lore. But we've always known maps could do so much more. Today, we're shipping a completely rebuilt map tool with regions, paths, labels, measuring, fantasy navigation, and real-time multiplayer cursors. You can still just drop a pin, but you have many more options now. 📍 Regions let you outline kingdoms, territories, biomes, or anything else with customizable fills, strokes, and labels. See the area and perimeter of any re

"METERS vol.1" displaying various stat visualization Meter Blocks against a dark blue background with a character wielding a weapon on the right side.
1 min read

Dev Update: Meters Vol. 1

Surprise update for you! You can now track numbers on your LegendKeeper wiki pages and in your Block sidebar using LegendKeeper's new Meter Block: Health bars, ability scores, spell slots, mana pools; any kind of meter you can think of. We wanted number properties to feel as beautiful as text, so we've put a lot of thought into these. Six ways to visualize your stats You've got a few options: * Bars - Your classic progress bar, segmented or smooth. * Circle - Full circular gauges. Great f

 