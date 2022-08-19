LK Weekly

LK Weekly: A new year filled with determination!
LK Weekly: A new year filled with determination!

Heyo everyone! I hope you had a happy new year! LK weeklies will be resuming their more consistent schedule now that the holidays are winding down. I'm really excited to get back to it. While last year was a productive year for LegendKeeper, I still feel like we could move faster and be better. This year I want to focus on two things: * Getting more people to know about LK * Development speed * Quality of life improvements and polish I think the first goal is simple: LK is a neat thing and

LK Weekly: Settling in at the Legend Keep
LK Weekly: Settling in at the Legend Keep

Hey everyone! The last week has been a bit crazy; I moved into a house and then was faced with "new homeowner, old house" events, most of which involved stuff breaking or clogging or flooding. A giant mystical throne overflowing with a mystery substance. Uh... Picture totally unrelated.Keeping Busy at the Keep After much packing, moving, unpacking, plumbing, drying, deodorizing, lock-destroying locksmithing, hammering, drilling, arranging, and re-arranging, this Legend House is slowly becomin

LK Weekly: Recovering from PAXU
LK Weekly: Recovering from PAXU

Wow! What a weekend. I had SO MUCH FUN at PAX Unplugged. I spent nearly all my time chatting with vendors and creators. I met dozens of people from various parts of the RPG industry, including publishers, artists, writers, musicians, academics, composers, and comedians. Just to namedrop some of the talented people I met with: 1985 Games, AFluffyGoomba, Alchemy RPG, Alec the Bard, Andre Rivera, AnneTheGnome, Arcane Anthems, Arcane Wonders, Arkenforge, Burning Wheel, CatieOsaurus, Chaosium, Denk

LK Weekly: PAX Unplugged
LK Weekly: PAX Unplugged

Hey folks! Sorry for the late weekly; got a little distracted working on the Public Worlds update. I posted a link to the latest demo of Public Worlds in the Discord earlier this week. The response was great, and of course the limitless power of a community slamming into a new website churned up a few things that needed fixing. You too can check out the demo here: https://lk.quest/demo . Overall it's looking really good! Still a few issues to fix for mobile screens, but really excited to deli

LK Weekly: Happy Thanksgiving!
LK Weekly: Happy Thanksgiving!

To those of you celebrating Thanksgiving, we hope you have a great one! Nearing completion of rebuilt legendkeeper.com site Dan and I are nearly done with LegendKeeper's new landing page, from which public worlds will be hosted. This allows us to serve public worlds from our root domain, and give us much more control over how the site is displayed. I'm hoping to get the new site deployed this week. Public worlds I'm working with a few creators with big worlds to stress test and catch all th

LK Weekly: The Legend Keep
LK Weekly: The Legend Keep

Hey folks, tiny update today! Dan and I are still chugging away at the new LK home page, which will be used to host the public worlds feature. It needs to be a 1:1 match of the current home page, otherwise we risk dropping search rankings and breaking any links out there on the web. So we're being very meticulous! Additionally, a good chunk of my bandwidth is currently being sucked up by my next big life adventure: Trying to buy a house 🏡. (If I'm successful, it will be henceforth dubbed... th

LK Weekly: The Traveler Returns
LK Weekly: The Traveler Returns

Heyo! A weekly update on a Monday? Preposterous! Though, maybe Monday makes more sense since I'm pretty dead by Friday most weeks. I'm finally back stateside, after a long flight from Denmark on Friday. I spent 5 weeks in Europe, 2 of which were my first full-time vacation in 5 years. (I visited Ireland and Portugal, both beautiful countries.) I took advantage of my 10 hour return flight to play Cult of the Lamb and Dragon's Dogma on my Switch. Both great games! While in Denmark, I completed t

LK Weekly: More dev power!
LK Weekly: More dev power!

Good news first! I'm pleased to say that Dan, the developer for The Griffon's Saddlebag Ledger+ [https://ledger.thegriffonssaddlebag.com/] and Questiary [https://www.questiary.com/], will be helping us out on the development side of things for the next month or so. Dan is supremely talented, so I'm very excited to have him in our corner! He'll be working in the new codebase getting our landing page, blog, and maybe even some bits of the new client up to par. The lukewarm news: Unfortunatel

LK Weekly: Infrastructure!
LK Weekly: Infrastructure!

Hey folks! Checking in from sunny (and windy) Copenhagen. The public sharing/mobile MVP (minimum viable product) is 99% done! Now I'm working on deploying the necessary infrastructure to make it work. That includes a new server for hosting public pages and a few other moving parts. (This is probably a good candidate for deep dive blog post later.) I'll probably launch "whole project" sharing first, and then follow it with "single page sharing" in an upcoming update. Sharing single pages has a

LK Weekly: An interactive demonstration!
LK Weekly: An interactive demonstration!

I've been hard at work making this new LK client happen! I'm very close to the finish line! Close enough to show you a demo of a public world on the new mobile-ready client. https://staging.legendkeeper.com/app/cl7wblo1rpomg0710dqcg2669/cku5kwapk000203ccuwml4023 (EDIT: Okay, nevermind. The blog renderer makes the link preview look awful everywhere. RIP) If you're on mobile, it should just work. If you're on desktop, horizontally resize your window to see how the app adapts to the space.

Progress report, feedback changes
LK Weekly: Progress report, Discord changes

Hey everyone! Got another short weekly update this week. Not a lot of new things to update on--mainly just more of the same. As you can see below, the mobile UI is coming together quite nicely. The mobile UI will launch with public worlds, operating on the "read-only" version of LegendKeeper. Over the coming weeks after the Mobile + Public Worlds launch, the new mobile-capable client will be extended to support editing as well. I think you'll love the increased performance, stability, and respo

"LK Weekly: In the Clouds"
LK Weekly: In the Clouds

Technical post ahead! As the public project / sharing link feature is nearing completion, I've been looking for a painless way of deploying it to ☁️tHe cLoUd ☁️. This public-facing, mobile-compatible, read-only (at first) interface for LegendKeeper will run as entirely new app, as described here [https://www.legendkeeper.com/lk-weekly-braden-sings/]. It lays the foundation for the next generation of LegendKeeper, and cleans up technical debt that's been slowing me down lately. History When I

LK Weekly: Heads-down!
LK Weekly: Heads-down!

Hey everyone! I've got a short update this week, as I've been heads-down, continuing my progress on public worlds, mobile, and the new editor. Getting pretty close to done with public worlds and read-only mobile support, but it's hard to say when. The last 10% always takes longer than expected. :) Laptop Woes Unfortunately on Monday I had to take my MacBook in for a repair. The battery failed and the case started swelling up like a balloon. Since I wasn't going to get it back until Thursday or

LK Weekly: Braden sings!?
LK Weekly: Braden sings!?

Hey everyone! Got a quick weekly for you before I head out on a little weekend vacation. This post expands on concepts I brought up a couple weeklies ago [https://legendkeeper.ghost.io/ghost/#/editor/post/62dc4a20293f71003d87f417]. My top priorities right now are: * Public projects * Easy project sharing links * Mobile support * Editor upgrades The Crossroads While tackling all these things at once may seem like a lot, these four efforts in particular share a surprising amount of overla

LK Weekly: GenCon
LK Weekly: GenCon

Hey everyone; been a bit since our last weekly! I missed two weeks ago due to being at Gencon, and then last week from... Being tired from Gencon. 😅 GenCon was a blast! We spent many hours wandering the exhibit hall, playing games such as Pirate Borg [https://www.limithron.com/pirateborg] from our friend Limithron, and socializing with other creators from the RPG realms. Events like this are always a big burst of energy for Justin and I; it can be easy to get lost in the heads-down grind of bo

 