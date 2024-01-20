Dev Update: Take a look at banner!

The latest update brings a new, dramatic way to customize the atmosphere of your LegendKeeper pages: Banners! You can now place decorative, panoramic images at the top of your text pages.

On a wiki page, click the three-dot menu and click "Show banner" to get started. This option won't show up on a map or board tab, as the banner is not displayed there due to space reasons.

I'm finding this to be a great way to freshen up my pages. What are you going to use it for?

This update also has a bunch of stuff under the hood, such as a backlink indexing system and an aliasing system, which will be activated in the next update once I finish up some UI for them