- The "Mentioned In" block has been upgraded to "Backlinks". The Backlinks block more accurately catalogs @-mentions of an element elsewhere in your project.
- You should expect your "Mentioned In" results to change a bit. They will become technically more accurate. It will no longer link "Unlinked mentions"; we'll consider adding that as a feature in the future.
- You may need to hit the "Rebuild Indexes" button under Settings > Project > Advanced, after which your entire project will be reindexed.
- Backlinks now show and link directly to the tab where the link is.
- Backlinks only supports pages, but has the infrastructure required to report pins, board cards, and other kinds of links in the future.
- Fixed long-standing bug causing some pages to skip search indexing.
- Added "change image" button to image blocks in properties.
- Templates should no longer show up in Tag Index blocks.
- Fixed bug causing settings menu to close itself on first tab click.
- Public view now respects Sidebar: Open/Closed default setting.
- Disabled unintended ripple effect on tabs.
- Various bugfixes and style tweaks
LegendKeeper 0.15.2.1
Written by Braden Herndon
