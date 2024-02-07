- Added Aliasing feature
- Add an "Alias" block to sidebar to give alternate names for an element
- These names will be usable in @-mentions, autolinks, and search.
- Definite article coercion
- When you have an element that starts with "The", like "The Castle", @-mentioning that element after a plaintext "the" or "The" will shorten the mention. For example, "Let's go to the @The Castle" becomes "Let's go to the Castle."
- This might be a bit finicky; please provide feedback on it in Discord.
- Filter trash
- You can now filter the contents of the trash by name, making it easier to find and restore elements.
- Empty trash
- Project admins can permanently empty a project's trash.
- This will IRREVERSIBLY DESTROY elements in the trash upon confirmation.
- Do not submit a support ticket asking to recover an emptied trash bin, as it is not possible.
- This may increase performance on particularly large projects with many elements in the trash, especially after emptying trash and then performing a Reset Local Data to clear deletion metadata.
- This is a very complex feature due to the way LegendKeeper works; let me know if you see anything weird.
LegendKeeper 0.15.3.0
Written by Braden Herndon
