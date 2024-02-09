1 min read

LegendKeeper 0.15.3.1

  • Bug fixes for tab and element names appearing where they shouldn't
  • Keyboard shortcut for mention display text.
    • Type a parenthetical directly after an @-mention (with no spaces) to quickly set its display text.
    • For example, "Let's go to the @Castle(spooky castle)" becomes "Let's go to the spooky castle."
    • This does not use the Alias system; just a keyboard shortcut for Right click -> Change Link Text.

