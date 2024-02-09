- Bug fixes for tab and element names appearing where they shouldn't
- Keyboard shortcut for mention display text.
- Type a parenthetical directly after an @-mention (with no spaces) to quickly set its display text.
- For example, "Let's go to the @Castle(spooky castle)" becomes "Let's go to the spooky castle."
- This does not use the Alias system; just a keyboard shortcut for Right click -> Change Link Text.
LegendKeeper 0.15.3.1
Written by Braden Herndon
