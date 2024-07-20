Dev Update: Import-ant Progress

Heyoo! Here's what's going on behind-the-scenes at Team LK HQ.

The ENNIES!

In case you missed it, we got nominated for an ENNIE, which is an award for excellence in tabletop gaming. We'd love to have your vote! Voting closes tomorrow and you can vote here.

Marketing

We recently brought on a marketing team to help us with a bunch of outward-facing tasks. Thankfully, LegendKeeper's marketing isn't boring ads stuff– it's more like building knowledgebases, product demos, informative pages, blog posts, youtube tutorials, etc. Stuff that's actually fun. These are also tasks that were either sucking up my time or not getting done at all, so it's nice to have some professional help! We are still ramping up in this department, but we'll have some new faces and projects to introduce to you soon.

New Site

The LegendKeeper landing page hasn't been updated much since 2021. We've improved LK a lot since then, so we're working on an overhaul to better showcase the app. This will be a brand new homepage with new designs, copy, and everything. I'm super excited about this!

Alongside the new page, Justin and I have been working on a new core design for LegendKeeper. Today, the UI still isn't what we envisioned. Since we have Justin full-time now, we've re-imagined the base UI in a way that preserves the structure and layout, while updating it to modern standards and allowing for a lot more customizability and control. Lots of polish, lots more customizability, in the same simple-to-use package. We think we're going to blow your minds with this one, as it paves the way for timelines, custom themes, and beyond.

Import/Export

Since a lot of our latest tasks have been design heavy, the development department (me 😇), has had some time to clean up the codebase and add some much-needed improvements. Here are some things I've been working on (these features aren't out yet):

A proper import/export system. This will enable more useful backups, shareable content modules, and migrations to/from other platforms. I'll also be publishing a JSON Schema so that we can begin work on new import/export targets, like Markdown/Obsidian, OneNote, etc. We may recruit the community and put out $$$ bounties for format converters. Unified client Public worlds and private worlds use two different LegendKeeper codebases; the goal has always been to consolidate under the newer public worlds codebase. Migrating a huge legacy codebase takes time, but I've made lots of progress. Public API tooling A lot of the tooling for import/export is useful and necessary for our eventual public API, as well.

That's all for now!