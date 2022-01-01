Build better worlds faster

The collaborative worldbuilding app with maps, wikis, and whiteboards

I think that LegendKeeper is, for me, one of the best resources out there because everything is quick and snappy and you can make things really fast.

Anto - Professional Worldbuilder, Owner of Icarus Games
Anto
Build immersive worlds with
maps, wikis, and whiteboards

LegendKeeper is a modern web app that makes it easy to design, build, and share worlds for any kind of story.

Rich text editing in LegendKeeper Wiki
Wikis
Organize pages however you want.
Stay in flow using our powerful rich text editor with no forms.
LegendKeeper fantasy map with pins
Maps
Build a sprawling atlas for your world by pinning wiki pages and nesting maps.
Collaborative whiteboards in LegendKeeper
Boards
Create freeform visuals with a collaborative whiteboard that links to wiki pages.

Built with collaboration at its core
We are obsessed with great performance, data ownership, and collaborative worldbuilding.

Built for better stories

The fastest and most flexible worldbuilding app you'll ever use.

One of the main reasons I switched–everything was intuitive and fast! Nothing interrupting your flow.

Dominik Ágh

Writing-Focused Wiki

Focus on your writing in an uncluttered creative space. You'll never fill out forms or wait for pages to load.

Infinite Maps

Explore massive worlds with 14K pixel images and infinite map nesting. Zoom from continent, to region, to town, to dungeon.

Collaborative Boards

Combine images, wiki pages, and story flows in a unique worldbuilding whiteboard experience. Perfect for visual thinkers.

Specialized worldbuilding tools

When it comes to creating worlds, it's dangerous to go alone—take these.

Auto-Linking
Auto-Linking
The wiki recognizes page names and links everything together in one click.
Full-Text Search
Full-Text Search
Every bit of lore is only a few keystrokes away—even if you're offline.
Secrets
Secrets
Hidden pages and secret blocks help you reveal the story at the perfect moments.

Because of the simplicity I could get to the features at my own pace. I could just start with writing.

Jismina
Discord Community Member

Get organized

Google docs getting out of hand? Can't find your journal? We've been there.

Before LK I had tons of maps and Word documents in folders on my PC. I tried to get into World Anvil, but it was so much, I felt like I had to reword all of my stuff to fit their framework. I also tried OneNote, but it became unorganized very fast.

Jismina

Tags & Properties

Tags, map links, and thumbnails make every page show up beautifully when and where you need them.

Templates

Happy with your page layout? Make it a template and reuse it for as many pages as you want.
Articles created
1M
Maps uploaded
1TB
Pins dropped
300K
Images uploaded
200K

Supporting thousands of games, streams, and creative communities

LegendKeeper is legitimately a no brainer for my creative process. No one has put all of the pieces together so elegantly, and made something as fun to build with.

Derek Rawlings
Game Master

I run several RPGs within LegendKeeper, from Fantasy to Cyberpunk, with my podcast and the greater community. We share creative control while keeping GM notes hidden till the big reveal.

David
High Shelf Collective

This app is incredibly important to my creative process now. It’s getting really hard to write in anything else.

Eoin Bathurst
Creator

It makes it so stinkin’ easy to just write and keep writing.

Xan Farley
Game Developer

Showcase your creative work

Impress your friends with your beautifully crafted world.

Screenshot of a sci-fi planet map with pins

Join our community of worldbuilders

Learn from others, share your work, and hone your creative skillset with a diverse group of game masters, writers, and game developers from around the world.

  • Kilcunda's Quest Design in LegendKeeper
    Quest in Brinusk
    Kilcunda
  • Maximus's HeroForge Character Gallery in LegendKeeper
    Character Gallery
    Maximus
  • Abbey's Map of Liberation in LegendKeeper
    Map of Liberation
    Abbey
  • Vill's Map of Evrus in LegendKeeper
    Evrus
    Vill

The great community is a thick layer of icing on the LK cake.

Dalmasca
Discord Community Member

Have a question?
Come say hi in our Discord! Everyone is welcome 😃

