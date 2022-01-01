Build better worlds faster

Build immersive worlds with
maps, wikis, and whiteboards
LegendKeeper is a modern web app that makes it easy to design, build, and share worlds for any kind of story.
Stay in flow using our powerful rich text editor with no forms.
Built with collaboration at its core
We are obsessed with great performance, data ownership, and collaborative worldbuilding.
Built for better stories
The fastest and most flexible worldbuilding app you'll ever use.
“One of the main reasons I switched–everything was intuitive and fast! Nothing interrupting your flow.”
Writing-Focused Wiki
- Focus on your writing in an uncluttered creative space. You'll never fill out forms or wait for pages to load.
Infinite Maps
- Explore massive worlds with 14K pixel images and infinite map nesting. Zoom from continent, to region, to town, to dungeon.
Collaborative Boards
- Combine images, wiki pages, and story flows in a unique worldbuilding whiteboard experience. Perfect for visual thinkers.
Specialized worldbuilding tools
When it comes to creating worlds, it's dangerous to go alone—take these.
“Because of the simplicity I could get to the features at my own pace. I could just start with writing.”JisminaDiscord Community Member
Get organized
Google docs getting out of hand? Can't find your journal? We've been there.
“Before LK I had tons of maps and Word documents in folders on my PC. I tried to get into World Anvil, but it was so much, I felt like I had to reword all of my stuff to fit their framework. I also tried OneNote, but it became unorganized very fast.”
Tags & Properties
- Tags, map links, and thumbnails make every page show up beautifully when and where you need them.
Templates
- Happy with your page layout? Make it a template and reuse it for as many pages as you want.
- Articles created
- 1M
- Maps uploaded
- 1TB
- Pins dropped
- 300K
- Images uploaded
- 200K
Supporting thousands of games, streams, and creative communities
“LegendKeeper is legitimately a no brainer for my creative process. No one has put all of the pieces together so elegantly, and made something as fun to build with.”Derek RawlingsGame Master
“I run several RPGs within LegendKeeper, from Fantasy to Cyberpunk, with my podcast and the greater community. We share creative control while keeping GM notes hidden till the big reveal.”DavidHigh Shelf Collective
“This app is incredibly important to my creative process now. It’s getting really hard to write in anything else.”Eoin BathurstCreator
“It makes it so stinkin’ easy to just write and keep writing.”Xan FarleyGame Developer
Showcase your creative work
Impress your friends with your beautifully crafted world.
Join our community of worldbuilders
Learn from others, share your work, and hone your creative skillset with a diverse group of game masters, writers, and game developers from around the world.
“The great community is a thick layer of icing on the LK cake.”DalmascaDiscord Community Member
Have a question?
Come say hi in our Discord! Everyone is welcome 😃
