- Brand new timeline visualization for your world history, campaign events, and milestones. Powered by MATH.
- Resolution of minutes to billions of years. (+- 17 billion years if using gregorian calendar)
- Gantt view: Pan, zoom, and navigate through your timeline horizontally
- List view: big, dramatic, beautiful list view for simple chronological order view
- Calendar view: classic calendar view for daily details
- Customize and switch between time systems using the time system editor.
- Drag-to-create events - Select add mode and click and drag to create new events directly on the timeline
- Multi-select and batch operations on gantt view - select multiple events for bulk
editing and organization
- Select 2 events to preview time between and total duration, 2+ events for total duration
- Event styling and customization - Color coding, opacity controls, images, and
visual event styling
- Range and point events - Support for both instant events and events that
span time periods
- Timeline lanes and groups - Organize events into separate tracks for
better visualization
- Undo/redo support - Full undo/redo functionality with keyboard shortcuts
(Ctrl+Z/Ctrl+Y)
- Keyboard navigation - Space bar panning, arrow key navigation, and escape
to cancel operations
- Dynamic event details - Events show different levels of detail based on
zoom level and event detail settings
- Configure how dates and times are displayed depending on zoom and detail level
- Week boundary highlighting in Gantt view; clearer visual separation between weeks
- Event backlink block; editor and property bar block that shows the events that link to the current article
- Fixed z-index issues with the left sidebar dragger
LegendKeeper 0.17.0.0
Written by Braden Herndon
