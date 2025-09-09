1 min read

LegendKeeper 0.17.0.0

  • Brand new timeline visualization for your world history, campaign events, and milestones. Powered by MATH.
  • Resolution of minutes to billions of years. (+- 17 billion years if using gregorian calendar)
  • Gantt view: Pan, zoom, and navigate through your timeline horizontally
  • List view: big, dramatic, beautiful list view for simple chronological order view
  • Calendar view: classic calendar view for daily details
  • Customize and switch between time systems using the time system editor.
  • Drag-to-create events - Select add mode and click and drag to create new events directly on the timeline
  • Multi-select and batch operations on gantt view - select multiple events for bulk
    editing and organization
  • Select 2 events to preview time between and total duration, 2+ events for total duration
  • Event styling and customization - Color coding, opacity controls, images, and
    visual event styling
  • Range and point events - Support for both instant events and events that
    span time periods
  • Timeline lanes and groups - Organize events into separate tracks for
    better visualization
  • Undo/redo support - Full undo/redo functionality with keyboard shortcuts
    (Ctrl+Z/Ctrl+Y)
  • Keyboard navigation - Space bar panning, arrow key navigation, and escape
    to cancel operations
  • Dynamic event details - Events show different levels of detail based on
    zoom level and event detail settings
  • Configure how dates and times are displayed depending on zoom and detail level
  • Week boundary highlighting in Gantt view; clearer visual separation between weeks
  • Event backlink block; editor and property bar block that shows the events that link to the current article
  • Fixed z-index issues with the left sidebar dragger

Written by Braden Herndon

