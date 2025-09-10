1 min read

LegendKeeper 0.17.0.1

  • Time System Editor Dialog: Improved responsiveness and fixed overview scrolling issues
  • Date Picker: Added safe integer validation to prevent invalid year
    input crash
  • Timeline: Fit to events toolbar action now adds a safety buffer to the end of range
  • Calendar Display: Added SYYYY format token for displaying signed years
    (shows negative years with minus sign)
  • Exandria Calendar preset: Corrected month lengths and enabled year 0.

Written by Braden Herndon

