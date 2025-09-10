LegendKeeper 0.17.0.1

- Time System Editor Dialog: Improved responsiveness and fixed overview scrolling issues
- Date Picker: Added safe integer validation to prevent invalid year
input crash
- Timeline: Fit to events toolbar action now adds a safety buffer to the end of range
- Calendar Display: Added SYYYY format token for displaying signed years
(shows negative years with minus sign)
- Exandria Calendar preset: Corrected month lengths and enabled year 0.
