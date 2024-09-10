- Search engine tuning to address search relevance issues
- greatly boosted title and article content matches
- "deburr" diacritic marks from indexed data and search queries to reduce interference with matching
- re-index stop words like "the", "a", "or", etc. While removing stopwords can improve search results, in LK's case removing them seemed to do more harm than good
- implement tri-phasic search strategy that performs three searches and merges the results
- first, a strict title search
- second, a strict content search
- finally, a fuzzy search across titles, aliases, content, tags, and text properties.
1 min read
LegendKeeper 0.16.1.3
Published
Written by Braden Herndon
Next post:How to make a great horror RPG campaign
Previous post:LegendKeeper 0.16.1.2