LegendKeeper 0.16.1.3

  • Search engine tuning to address search relevance issues
    • greatly boosted title and article content matches
    • "deburr" diacritic marks from indexed data and search queries to reduce interference with matching
    • re-index stop words like "the", "a", "or", etc. While removing stopwords can improve search results, in LK's case removing them seemed to do more harm than good
    • implement tri-phasic search strategy that performs three searches and merges the results
      • first, a strict title search
      • second, a strict content search
      • finally, a fuzzy search across titles, aliases, content, tags, and text properties.

Written by Braden Herndon

