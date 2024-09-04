- Fix import error on some table width configurations
- Fix elements with boards and maps not being search indexed on initial project download
- Fix markdown frontmatter parsing of tags and aliases
- Fix filename parsing for files with multiple period (.) characters
- Fix filename parsing for files with multiple hyphen characters
- HTML export now uses the full element name rather than-a-slug-equivalent.html.
- Better import handling of files with name collisions/overlapping subpaths. (still not perfect; import will have best results if files and folders are unique within an obsidian vault)
1 min read
LegendKeeper 0.16.1.2
Published
Written by Braden Herndon
Next post:LegendKeeper 0.16.1.3
Previous post:How to make templates in LegendKeeper