LegendKeeper 0.16.1.2

  • Fix import error on some table width configurations
  • Fix elements with boards and maps not being search indexed on initial project download
  • Fix markdown frontmatter parsing of tags and aliases
  • Fix filename parsing for files with multiple period (.) characters
  • Fix filename parsing for files with multiple hyphen characters
  • HTML export now uses the full element name rather than-a-slug-equivalent.html.
  • Better import handling of files with name collisions/overlapping subpaths. (still not perfect; import will have best results if files and folders are unique within an obsidian vault)

