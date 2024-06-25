LegendKeeper 0.16.0.0

- Streamlined element creation
- Elements now start with an empty state, rather than being created via a context menu.
- Removed various outdated context menu creation options.
- In the empty state, you can select what content type you'd like to start with, or select a template to apply.
- Hitting the create button or Right Click > Create on an element instantly creates a new element and highlights the title.
- Hitting enter while the cursor is in the title field will jump the cursor to the temporary page input.
- Starting to type while in the temporary page input will automatically declare the content type as "Page".
- Hitting any other content type button will set the corresponding content type.
- Added a new set of default templates to new projects in an easy-to-delete folder.
- Hacky workaround for now, but to make a template not show up in the template selector, end its name with a space.
- Another hacky workaround: If you'd like to check out the default templates in an existing project, append "?welcome=true" to your URL. This will also generate the welcome tutorial.
- Streamlined tab creation
- Hitting "Add Tab" or the Plus button will instantly create a tab and text-select its title for easy editing.
- You can drag and drop tabs to reorder.
- Implemented new tab display component that scrolls rather than wraps.
- You can create Elements from the @-mention menu.
- (reminder: you can add parenthetical text to a mention to automatically set its display text)
- You can edit a tab name by double-clicking it.
- You can edit a property block name by double clicking it.
- Tab and block names are now edited inline instead of in a context menu
- Added icon to tabs to indicate content type.
- Redesigned element selector and search results.
- Modified tutorial to reflect current state of app.
- New pricing/upgrade dialog in app.
- Fixed text field block not respecting lock state.
- Fixed tags on present on deleted items showing up in the tags selector.
- Fixed templates showing up in the element selector when they shouldn't.
- App-wide spacing and font adjustments.
- Various bug fixes.
- Added teaser for timeline feature.
