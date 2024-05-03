1 min read

LegendKeeper 0.15.4.1

  • The versions dialog will first try to save a new version before executing a version restoration.
  • Reduced padding on element titles, better aligning with the rest of the UI
  • Various style fixes, mostly in light mode
    • Tab underline colors,
    • Confirm button in pin editor
  • Fixed some padding on the map empty state
  • Fixed Mention In block label having an underscore in some situations
  • Fixed some drag-and-drop target zones styling

Published
Written by Braden Herndon

