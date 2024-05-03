- The versions dialog will first try to save a new version before executing a version restoration.
- Reduced padding on element titles, better aligning with the rest of the UI
- Various style fixes, mostly in light mode
- Tab underline colors,
- Confirm button in pin editor
- Fixed some padding on the map empty state
- Fixed Mention In block label having an underscore in some situations
- Fixed some drag-and-drop target zones styling
LegendKeeper 0.15.4.1
Written by Braden Herndon
