- Newly created tables now start with a set initial width and no longer stretch to fill horizontal space
- While I know this isn't a perfect fit for everyone's use case, the tables having a fixed width + scrollbar when needed is the best way to make table content presentation more predictable in every context.
- Newly created tables should no longer squish with the size of their parent container.
- Fixed bug causing issues with restoring article version snapshots.
- Fixed bug causing invisible secret blocks to show up in the copy/paste clipboard
1 min read
LegendKeeper 0.15.3.3
Published
Written by Braden Herndon