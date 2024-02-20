1 min read

LegendKeeper 0.15.3.3

  • Newly created tables now start with a set initial width and no longer stretch to fill horizontal space
    • While I know this isn't a perfect fit for everyone's use case, the tables having a fixed width + scrollbar when needed is the best way to make table content presentation more predictable in every context.
    • Newly created tables should no longer squish with the size of their parent container.
  • Fixed bug causing issues with restoring article version snapshots.
  • Fixed bug causing invisible secret blocks to show up in the copy/paste clipboard

