- Images no longer need a "processing step" to be used as maps. You can instantly use any image as a map.
- The distinction between images and map images in the Asset Manager has been removed. Everything is an image now, and an image can be used anywhere: as a map, as a cover image, as a banner, as an image block, etc.
- Very large images that would take a while to load in their entirety now automatically preview using the tiling image viewer.
- Fixed a bug that sometimes caused copy-pasted images in the editor not to be re-hosted on the LegendKeeper assets server.
- Hotlinking images from other sites probably won't work at all now; be sure to rehost your images on LegendKeeper. LK will do its best to automate as much of this as possible.
- I've replaced the image pipeline for LegendKeeper, which should result in more predictable behavior (once I iron out a few kinks.).
LegendKeeper 0.15.4.0
Braden Herndon
