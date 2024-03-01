1 min read

LegendKeeper 0.15.4.0

  • Images no longer need a "processing step" to be used as maps. You can instantly use any image as a map.
  • The distinction between images and map images in the Asset Manager has been removed. Everything is an image now, and an image can be used anywhere: as a map, as a cover image, as a banner, as an image block, etc.
  • Very large images that would take a while to load in their entirety now automatically preview using the tiling image viewer.
  • Fixed a bug that sometimes caused copy-pasted images in the editor not to be re-hosted on the LegendKeeper assets server.
  • Hotlinking images from other sites probably won't work at all now; be sure to rehost your images on LegendKeeper. LK will do its best to automate as much of this as possible.
  • I've replaced the image pipeline for LegendKeeper, which should result in more predictable behavior (once I iron out a few kinks.).

Published
Written by Braden Herndon

