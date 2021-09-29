Secret The Emerald Gatherer is a quest hook for further adventure in this area. Let us know in the LegendKeeper Discord if you decide to run with it!

Gawen Wood has been telling tales of a shambling creature roaming the woods around Canopy, but everyone knows how Gawen’s stories are subject to certain… exaggerations. What makes this story sound even more unbelievable is his claim that the creature is none other than The Emerald Gatherer - a legendary beast last seen more than 100 cycles ago, and the subject of many myth-murals.

Anyone who could capture proof of The Emerald Gatherer would surely have their names written into the The Hollow Emperor Lore Books. Of course, they would first have to decipher its bizarre forms of druidic magic… and not get eaten if they did.