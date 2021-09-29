Wondrous item, artifact

Forged by Lilith Nightsong through a powerful ritual, the Crown of Psychic Dissonance allows her to influence and dominate the mind of its wearer from any distance. It is unique in that it is attuned to her, rather than its wearer. There is a rumour that someone could master the crown, and unlock its true power, by somehow breaking its attunement to Lilith.

While wearing this crown, you gain +1 to all spell saving throws.

The crown has 16 charges. While holding it, you can use an action to expend 1 or more of its charges to cast one of the following spells from it, using your spell save DC: fear (3 charges), dominate person (5 charges), or dominate monster (8 charges).

The staff regains 1d12 + 4 expended charges daily at dawn. If you expend the last charge, roll a d20. On a 1, the crown’s gemstones glow a bright orange color then burst with psychic dissonance causing a permanent insanity to everyone within sight. Roll on the insanity table below to determine the effect for each affected creature.

Insanity Table

Roll 1d12 to determine an insanity.