From the Setting Guide

Veren Hill was the site of a great battle between forces from Aeldal and Iruxis almost 200 years ago.

During the battle, the Aeldal forces feinted the lizardfolk, baiting them into breaking formation and giving chase down the hill, abandoning their superior position. This led to he Iruxi forces being massacred.

Now, the Aeldal crown hosts a grand tournament on the hill each year on the anniversary of the battle.