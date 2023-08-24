Only exceptionally motivated travelers will dare make the trek to Falthringor. It’s a dangerous journey, and few outsiders have ventured to the castle since the initial exodus of the lowlanders ten years ago. There are, however, a number of reasons that a party of adventurers may want to head to the city.

The discovery of the stronghold was an extraordinary archaeological reveal. Curious minds may hope to find alchemical wonders in the fortress’s hidden subterranean corridors, or they may just crave anthropological insights regarding the origins of the Duscarn Giants.

House Wenjansk is still—at least theoretically—a major player in the politics of the lowlands. The other great houses may send emissaries to trade, negotiate with, threaten, or spy on the High Kestrel and the rest of House Wenjansk.

Falthringor is the only safe haven throughout the Duscarn Range. If the adventurers are traveling through the mountains for any purpose, they will likely need to make their way to the fortress to resupply or hide from greater threats.