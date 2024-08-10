Micro-Summary

Crew with amnesia are marooned on strange island ( Isle of Devils (Bermuda) ) where they fight for survival

Cast

Summary

Crew found themselves on deserted island with vague memories of a sword and a voice asking them if they feel lucky

Gang explore the island, finding weird architecture and weirder animals (such as parrots with human voices and spiky sulphurous crabs)

Crew are given secret missions to complete secretly by a voice in their heads and are rewarded with devil’s luck on completion

As crew members die, their body is secretly inhabited by that of a devil until one crew member remains, Groble | Henry ‘Upgrade’ Fruynkeleyn