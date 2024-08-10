Micro-Summary
Crew with amnesia are marooned on strange island ( Isle of Devils (Bermuda) ) where they fight for survival
Cast
Location
NPCs
None
Summary
Crew found themselves on deserted island with vague memories of a sword and a voice asking them if they feel lucky
Gang explore the island, finding weird architecture and weirder animals (such as parrots with human voices and spiky sulphurous crabs)
Crew are given secret missions to complete secretly by a voice in their heads and are rewarded with devil’s luck on completion
As crew members die, their body is secretly inhabited by that of a devil until one crew member remains, Groble | Henry ‘Upgrade’ Fruynkeleyn
Groble | Henry ‘Upgrade’ Fruynkeleyn, in his final moments, completes his final quest by figuring out that this mysterious island is the source of devil’s luck. By doing so, he gains a permanent increase to his devil’s luck dice (d2 to d4) and wakes up washed ashore in Tortuga