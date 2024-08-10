August 5th/GM Charlotte/ Naked and Afraid
Micro-Summary

Cast

Location

NPCs

  • None

Summary

  • Crew found themselves on deserted island with vague memories of a sword and a voice asking them if they feel lucky

  • Gang explore the island, finding weird architecture and weirder animals (such as parrots with human voices and spiky sulphurous crabs)

  • Crew are given secret missions to complete secretly by a voice in their heads and are rewarded with devil’s luck on completion

  • As crew members die, their body is secretly inhabited by that of a devil until one crew member remains, Groble | Henry ‘Upgrade’ Fruynkeleyn

  • Groble | Henry ‘Upgrade’ Fruynkeleyn, in his final moments, completes his final quest by figuring out that this mysterious island is the source of devil’s luck. By doing so, he gains a permanent increase to his devil’s luck dice (d2 to d4) and wakes up washed ashore in Tortuga